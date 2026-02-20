Mike Rutenberg hire just made a surprise Browns pick at No. 6 possible

The NFL Draft is all about finding value. Some teams address their roster needs with young, promising players, while others make sure to stack as much talent as possible, regardless of the fit or positional need.

Both approaches are valid and have proven to be successful to a degree. Drafting isn't an exact science, and it takes a lot to turn a raw prospect into a star. Sometimes, however, talent is just too undeniable to ignore.

That's why, now that the Browns have hired Mike Rutenberg as their new defensive coordinator, they might make a somewhat shocking draft decision. Per Browns analyst Nick Pedone, they might now be even more tempted to select star Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

"Downs might be the best overall player on the board when the Browns are on the clock with the No. 6 overall selection," Pedone wrote. "If the Browns really want to let Rutenberg work on his own wrinkles within Schwartz’s defensive ecosystem, selecting Downs could be a slam dunk for the Browns."

Will the Browns take Caleb Downs for Mike Rutenberg?

Of course, the Browns have a greater need for offensive linemen and wide receivers. They have a pair of established starters in Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, so safety isn't a glaring roster need. Then again, Downs is one of the best — if not the best of all — prospects in the entire class.

We've seen how versatile safeties like Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks can take a defense to the next level. Like Emmanwori, Downs is big and strong enough to hold his own in the box like a linebacker and fast and agile enough to disrupt the passing game like a defensive back.

The Browns reportedly hired Rutenberg because of his knowledge of all three levels of the defense. Adding a player who can make an impact at all three levels would make perfect sense, regardless of their needs.

Technically, the Browns could still take an offensive lineman or a wide receiver with their second first-round pick, No. 24 overall, and could also address those needs in free agency and the trade market. There should be several options to bolster the offensive line and multiple low-risk/high-reward wide receivers available.

The debate of going with the best player available or not will go on until the end of time, and the reality is that there's no simple answer. Still, whenever a generational talent is available, it's hard to pass on him. It's even harder when that player might already be a Cleveland fan favorite as an Ohio State Buckeye.

This won't be a simple decision to make, but the Browns at least have plenty of options. They've made some unorthodox calls in the offseason, so they might keep zagging when everybody else is zigging and add even more firepower to their defense.