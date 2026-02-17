This low-cost veteran could solve the Browns’ 2026 passing problem

The Cleveland Browns need to fix the passing game. Jerry Jeudy failed to step up as the primary pass catcher, and while the team doesn't have much of a choice but to bring him back, they need to find someone who can take the weight off his shoulders.

There will be several feasible options in the trade market, and they will probably use one of their two first-round picks to get one. Notably, there should also be a couple of budget-friendly options to round out the wide receiver room.

Considering that, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report argued that the Browns could try to go after Christian Kirk. He's not coming off his best season, but he should be available at a reasonable price and is a proven veteran.

"Kirk didn't offer a lot of return on investment for the Texans in 2025, catching just 28 passes for 239 yards in the regular season. But the veteran showed he still has something left in the tank in the postseason," Davenport wrote. "Kirk is an experienced receiver with a history of producing and should be available for significantly less money."

Browns may have a cheap fix for their passing woes

Spotrac projects Kirk's market value at just $5.4 million. According to Over the Cap, the Browns only have $3.2 million in available cap space, so even though they will make moves to free up some money, he's the type of low-risk/high-reward, team-friendly pickup they should aim for.

While he shouldn't be trusted as the WR1, Kirk is a bona fide slot receiver who can elevate the passing game as a complementary piece. He's a reliable pass catcher in the end zone, and he closed out the season with a career-high 144 receiving yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

Kirk isn't likely to deliver 1,000 receiving yards as he did in his best season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even so, he's someone who can keep the chains in motion and is a crafty route-runner in the middle of the field.

With him, Harold Fannin Jr., Jeudy, and whoever the Browns get in the NFL Draft, plus an improved offensive line, Todd Monken should be able to take this offense into the 21st century.

In a vacuum, this isn't the type of signing that would move the needle, but adding him to an improved core would be the cherry on top of the sundae.