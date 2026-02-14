The Browns may have drafted the next Antonio Gates in Round 3

The Cleveland Browns landed one of the biggest — if not the biggest — steals of the 2025 NFL Draft. Watching Harold Fannin Jr. fall to the third round was a surprise, to say the least, and the other 31 teams might be punching the air right now.

While there were some valid concerns about his lack of high-end competition in college, Fannin’s tape was just mesmerizing. His record-breaking numbers were impressive, but his physical traits and skill set were otherworldly.

The Browns got Fannin involved in the passing game early and often as a rookie. And now that David Njoku is leaving in free agency, former Browns QB Brian Hoyer believes that Fannin can follow the footsteps of the legendary Antonio Gates.

"The thing that makes me feel confident is I thought Harold Fannin Jr. is a star in the making. I think he's like an Antonio Gates, but a little faster. They're the same kind of player. You can now make Fannin the primary target,” Hoyer said on 92.3 The Fan.

Brian Hoyer believes Harold Fannin Jr. can be the next Antonio Gates

Gates was ahead of his time. He paved the way for guys like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, or Brock Bowers in a time when tight ends weren’t featured as primary pass catchers as often as they are nowadays.

His numbers would’ve been insane in today’s game, which is perhaps why he’s often overlooked and underrated. Having Fannin draw comparisons to a Hall of Famer speaks volumes about his talent and potential in this league.

Todd Monken has often favored tight ends in the passing game, and Fannin was, by far, the best and most reliable weapon in the Browns’ ever-struggling offense last season. Now, without Njoku in the picture, he’s about to feast in a much-improved passing game.

Even if the Browns get a wide receiver or two in the offseason (which they absolutely should) there’s no reason to believe they can’t build their passing game around the second-year pro out of Bowling Green.

He’s got some of the strongest hands in the game, and his ability to pile up yards after the catch is second to none. He’s a big-play waiting to happen and is untacklable in the open field once he gets an inch of space.

Of course, losing a beloved and respected leader like Njoku will sting, but the Browns have a young man with the potential to be the best tight end of his generation.