Devin Bush’s rising price tag spells trouble for Browns

The NFL’s legal tampering window for 2026 free agents is less than three weeks away, and the Cleveland Browns have one player who could be in high demand.

The Athletic’s top 150 free-agent rankings for 2026 were released this week, and Browns linebacker Devin Bush cracked the site’s top 30. The 27-year-old had a resurgent season playing alongside star rookie Carson Schwesinger, piling up 125 total tackles and taking two of his three interceptions to the house for touchdowns.

The No. 10 overall pick of the Steelers in 2019 has put himself firmly back on the map, and Browns reporter Zac Jackson sees him cashing in after playing on a one-year, $3.25 million prove-it deal to stay with Cleveland in 2025.

Unsurprisingly, Willis is in the top 10 on @TheAthleticNFL’s list of top 150 free agents



Devin Bush is in the top 30 and he’s going to get paid handsomely by someone https://t.co/xMeXvJTjXy https://t.co/xgxZvj7B15 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 18, 2026

In a perfect world, the Browns find a way to re-sign Bush, solidifying the second level of Mike Rutenberg’s new defense.

But the Browns’ current situation is far from perfect, and it could take a hometown discount for Bush to stick around in Berea.

Browns face a brutal reality with their top pending free agent

Similar to the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent contract restructure for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Browns GM Andrew Berry will soon do the same with Deshaun Watson to clear about $35 million in much-needed salary cap space ahead of the new league year.

The cap certainly shouldn't stop the Browns from pursuing their top roster needs, like interior offensive line, tackle, wide receiver, tight end, or even quarterback.

Cleveland could have to make some concessions on defense, however, as it works to reallocate resources and rebuild the offensive side of the roster. And with Schwesinger already under contract through 2028 on a cheap, rookie-scale deal, one of those concessions may be letting Bush walk as a free agent.

The Browns could look to replace Bush with one of their 10 selections in the 2026 draft, while securing at least one big fish for their offense in March. Cleveland could choose to go bold at QB by pursuing an intriguing quarterback fit for Todd Monken in Malik Willis, or could pivot to a veteran guard or center to hopefully pair with Joel Bitonio on the O-line. A move to replace the departing David Njoku at tight. end also can’t be ruled out.

The new cash that’s likely to flow Bush’s way in free agency — Spotrac projects a $9 million average on a multi-year deal — would be money better spent on the offensive side of the football for Cleveland. That’s why one of the team’s most productive players in 2025 is most likely on the way out this March.