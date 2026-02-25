Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes could test Browns’ resolve

The Cleveland Browns are bracing to rebuild the offensive line. They will probably take a tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft, and with Joel Bitonio likely to retire, they might have to find a new left guard as well.

Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, and Ethan Pocic are all going to be free agents. They might be able to keep Teller in town, but they have no business trying to re-sign the struggling Robinson. As for Pocic, the Browns might be wise to pursue an upgrade in free agency.

As pointed out by 92.3 The Fan's Andy Baskin, Tyler Linderbaum will be the best center testing free agency this offseason. And with Todd Monken now in Cleveland, GM Andrew Berry should make the most of that connection to get an edge in his sweepstakes.

“With Monken here, you’d love to see them go after Tyler Linderbaum. If Andrew Berry wants to get a huge win, going and getting Linderbaum would be a huge win,” Baskin said.

Ravens may not let Browns steal Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the league right now. Pro Football Focus gave him an 80.3 grade, which ranked fifth among 40 eligible players this season. He was also elite as a run-blocker (83.7, 4th-highest in the league).

The Ravens are not expected to use their franchise tag on Linderbaum. That would cost the team $28 million fully guaranteed in 2026, per Spotrac, which is an astronomically high number for a center.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that the team has a "market-setting" offer on the table, but Linderbaum's camp may disagree on his market. Old friends John Harbaugh, who's now the head coach of the New York Giants, and Monken could help drive up the price.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says the Ravens have extended a "market-setting" offer to pending free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. To do so would mean a deal averaging more than $18M/year. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 24, 2026

His connection to Todd Monken could lure him to Northeast Ohio, with the Browns happily giving him the long-term contract he's looking for. Of course, it would take plenty of financial juggling to do so, but the Browns have ways to clear salary cap space, including restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract.

Monken hired Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop, and that could also give the Browns an edge in negotiations. He'd essentially continue to work for the same people and in the same blocking schemes in a move to Cleveland.

This is admittedly a long shot because of Linderbaum's market value. Then again, you have to dominate the trenches to win in this league, and he could be the leader of the Browns' offensive line for the next decade.