Browns could turn No. 6 pick into a haul (and still get their guy)

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 NFL Draft with some clear needs. They desperately need to rebuild the offensive line, add more talent at wide receiver, and might even want to take a quarterback.

Fortunately for him, GM Andrew Berry will have two first-round picks to address those needs, one of them in the top 10. And even though there are some difference-makers to consider with that selection, this class isn't as deep as next year's, at least on paper.

Considering that, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the team could look to flip that No. 6 pick for future assets.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland Radio, he argued that teams looking to get Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate might be tempted to move up, all while the Browns acquire a couple of 2027 second-round picks — plus the player they covet.

"More than likely, I see the Browns trading down," Grossi said. "Would you take next year's second-round pick to drop two spots? There's a couple of deals like that that could be in play. You might be able to do it twice, go six to eight, eight to 10, for two No. 2s next year, and you end up with (Francis) Mauigoa."

This Browns draft strategy could change everything

Most scouts agree that Caleb Downs is a generational prospect at safety, so it's not far-fetched to think those deals could be in place. Also, as great a prospect as Francis Mauigoa is, there are only a handful of teams with a clear need for a right tackle, so there's a chance he could slip to the Browns in trade-back scenarios.

Berry has proven that he can be open for business at the right price. He acquired the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick in 2026, No. 24 overall, in a trade down from No. 2 to No. 5, and the deal worked like a charm. He could take the same approach to acquire more capital for a draft that's projected to be absolutely stacked with game-changers.

As things stand now, the Browns have eight draft picks in 2027. Adding two additional second-rounders could allow them to package picks and trade back up into the first round. They could even use their own first and some of those seconds to be in range to land Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, Dante Moore, Ryan Williams, or Dylan Raiola.

Granted, this class was also supposed to be great before most of the top prospects failed to live up to the hype, and there are no guarantees that it won't happen again next season.

If the Browns can add more capital to their war chest while remaining in range to land the player they always wanted, there's no reason not to pull the trigger on a deal (or two).