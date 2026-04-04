Browns’ dream Day 2 target is becoming painfully obvious

Given how the Cleveland Browns operated early in free agency, it's pretty clear they have a vision for their offense. They want to give Todd Monken and whoever is under center a chance to compete, and that all started with bolstering the trenches.

Now, with four of five potential starting spots along the offensive line taken care of, it's time to address the wide receiver room. The Browns will most likely take at least one pass-catcher in the first round of the NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they'll stop there.

While this class isn't deep at most positions, it features a plethora of potential difference-makers at wide receiver. As many as six wideouts could go in the first round, and there will be even more potential stars on Day 2.

The Browns will be on the clock at pick No. 39 overall in the second round, and there's no way they could pass on KC Concepcion if he's still on the board in that spot.

KC Concepcion might be the obvious Day 2 target the Browns can’t ignore

The Browns are likely to take one of Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, or Denzel Boston early in this year's draft. Concepcion looks like the major steal of Day 2.

While not as polished as the top wideouts in this class, he excels at picking up yards after the catch. NFL Mock Draft Database has him at No. 37 on its consensus big board, so he might be in range for the Browns early in the second round.

Most of Concepcion's counterparts are solid route-runners who excel in contested-catch situations and make their quarterbacks look good with their ability to make adjustments mid-air. That's not necessarily Concepcion's strength, but once he gets his hands on the football, he's off to the races.

The Texas A&M product averaged a whopping 7.2 yards after the catch per reception and 15.1 yards per catch. He's a home-run-hitting big-play specialist who can bring life to the Browns' vertical passing game under Todd Monken.

Drops are a bit of an issue — Concepcion had seven on the season and a drop rate of 10.3, per Pro Football Focus — but with his average distance of target (12.3), a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds, and 14 forced missed tackles, we're talking about a one-play drive waiting to happen when he gets the tiniest bit of separation.

Concepcion also provides some versatility at the line of scrimmage. He lined up at the slot just 34.4 percent of the time last season after doing so in 82.7 and 92.7 percent of plays in the past couple of seasons, respectively, so opposing defenses have to account for him once he starts moving before the snap. He also had 10 carries with an average of 7.5 yards per attempt, giving Monken a promising gadget player.

He's admittedly not the most physical prospect or willing blocker, and ball-security issues will likely cost him a spot in the first round, given that he has a tendency to run before he completes the catch. That said, he could be an absolute menace as a No. 3 wide receiver from Day 1, joining whoever the Browns get in the first round and Jerry Jeudy or Isaiah Bond in a much-improved WR corps.