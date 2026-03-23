Browns may already have their next WR breakout in the building

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class of 2025 has to be up there with the best in franchise history. They found multiple building blocks and All-Pro-caliber talents. While they still have to prove themselves in the long run, the early returns were more than encouraging.

Of course, there are always exceptions. That was the case with Isaiah Bond, who was mostly a non-factor as a rookie. That may have had to do with the subpar quarterback situation and the uber-conservative play-calling, and there might be room for more opportunity coming up in Year 2.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that Bond will be the team's first major reinforcement in the passing game. In the latest edition of her "Orange and Brown Talk" podcast, Cabot argued that Bond's speed and hands made him a prime breakout candidate under Todd Monken.

“I think Isaiah Bond brings some really good traits to the table, including his speed," Cabot said. "I think he’s got really, really good hands. He catches with his hands. I think he’s got some pretty incredible skills. And I think that he’s also going to flourish with this new scheme and with supposedly some quarterback stability."

Isaiah Bond could be the breakout weapon the Browns didn’t see coming

Some outlets projected Bond as a late second- or early third-round prospect last offseason. Some off-field issues led to him going undrafted, so signing him was a massive win for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns.

However, he missed a big portion of training camp and had to play catch-up to find a spot in the offense. Having a revolving door at quarterback also didn't help his cause.

Bond turned 44 targets into just 18 receptions, posting a sub-optimal 40.9 percent catch rate. However, he averaged 18.8 yards per reception and 4.4 yards after the catch, showcasing intriguing big-play potential. That should only be a bigger factor in Todd Monken's vertical passing game.

In his final collegiate season, he had a drop rate of 5.6 percent, and was dangerous after the catch, forcing seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He lined up in the slot on 22.6 percent of his offensive snaps, showing an ability to hurt opposing defenses regardless of where he is on the field.

While he was never projected to be a superstar, Bond has the physical traits, speed, and route-running skills to be a difference-maker and a legitimate Robin to whoever the Browns get to be their Batman this offseason.

Bond is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, but he's unstoppable once he gets off to the races. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and a 4.34 at his Pro Day. The former Texas Longhorns star can be a one-play drive waiting to happen if he gets more involved in the offense.

Todd Monken should look to get him going early and often, and also make the most of his speed as a gadget guy out of the backfield. The bar for Bond should be higher with a full training camp and an improved supporting cast, as he could be crucial to elevating this team's offensive ceiling.