Browns may not have to wait long to find Shedeur Sanders a true No. 1 WR

The Cleveland Browns spent the early hours of free agency rebuilding their offensive line. Signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, re-signing Teven Jenkins, and trading for Tytus Howard showed GM Andrew Berry clearly meant business this time.

Now, it's time to focus all efforts on addressing the other glaring need on the offense: the wide receivers corps.

It's become painfully evident that Jerry Jeudy isn't No. 1 wide receiver material, and while the Browns have some promising players, they haven't proven that they can be primary pass catchers.

Considering that, Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed that the Browns will attempt to trade for a wide receiver this offseason. While he doesn't know whether it'll happen before or after the 2026 NFL Draft, he thinks Berry still has another ace up his sleeve.

The Browns may already be setting up a big move for Shedeur Sanders

The Browns didn't seem to be in the fold for Alec Pierce, Romeo Doubs, Mike Evans, or Wan'Dale Robinson. They can still make a run at the likes of Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, or Jauan Jennings, but all of those options carry major risks and come with steep price tags.

FanSided.com's Austen Bundy recently named A.J. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Olave, Brian Thomas Jr., and Keon Coleman as the five wide receivers most likely to be traded, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Browns keep tabs on most of them.

Brown and Aiyuk admittedly come with plenty of baggage, and the Browns may not want any part of that. The other three, however, are still young and have plenty of potential that may not be tapped by their current teams.

Olave would instantly be a fan favorite after dominating at Ohio State. He's a big-play specialist who could thrive with Shedeur Sanders' willingness to sling the pigskin down the field, and he fits his timeline.

Thomas Jr. showed glimpses of greatness as a rookie before his regression last season. However, he's still a former first-round pick on a rookie contract, and he's more than worth the gamble after a down season.

As for Coleman, his situation might be a little more complicated. His team essentially gave up on him, with doubts stemming from his questionable work ethic. The physical traits, however, are more than promising.

Shedeur Sanders didn't wow as a rookie, but it's hard to do much with that receiving corps. He showed instant chemistry with tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and he'll probably be the focal point of the passing game once again if the Browns can't find better options outside the numbers.

The Browns need to make a fair assessment on their young quarterback before making a decision ahead of the stacked QB class of 2027. That will require giving Sanders a solid offensive line and an improved wide receiver corps.

They've already addressed the former, so it's time to secure the latter. All quarterbacks need playmakers, and the Browns have more than enough appealing options to choose from.