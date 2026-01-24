The Browns are one bold trade away from fixing their passing game

The Cleveland Browns desperately need some help for their wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy failed to prove that he can be the team's go-to guy, and there aren't any guarantees in the passing game right now besides rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Cedric Tillman is talented but can't stay healthy, and Isaiah Bond was a mixed bag as an undrafted rookie. The Browns should probably try to find their next primary pass catcher in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, general manager Andrew Berry has a long history of trading for struggling/disgruntled wide receivers.

As such, ESPN insider Brian Barnwell believes that, given the Browns' cordial relationship with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they could make another deal — this time for embattled wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

"There's no reason for the Jaguars to trade Thomas unless they can land something significant in return. The Browns could justify sending Jacksonville's first-round pick back to the Jaguars to acquire a much-needed wideout for their quarterback of the future."

Trading for Brian Thomas Jr. would be the Browns’ smartest WR move in years

Brian Thomas Jr. took the league by storm as a rookie. He was a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and there was a point when there was a case to be made for him being on the same trajectory as fellow LSU star Malik Nabers.

Then, disaster struck. The Jaguars hired Shane Waldron as their passing game coordinator, and Thomas became yet another one of his victims, as he has a long history of hurting talented pass catchers. Thomas struggled with mental miscues and had some crucial drops.

The Jaguars seem to be more than willing to move on from him. They traded for Jakobi Meyers, and he quickly became one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets down the stretch. Thomas seemed to lose his confidence, and a change of scenery might be just what the doctor ordered.

Thomas has already proven what he can do. He's a perennial big-play threat who can pile up yards after the catch in a heartbeat. As a rookie, he hauled in 87 catches on 133 targets for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 14.7 yards per catch and 75.4 yards per game. Notably, 562 of his receiving yards came after the catch.

Granted, giving up a first-round pick is a lot, but with the Browns potentially using their No. 6 pick on an offensive tackle, chances are they might be better off trading for Thomas than rolling the dice on any wideout they can get at No. 24 in this year's unimpressive draft class.

Other than Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon, there might not be any can't-miss talents at the position this year — and that makes pouncing on a buy-low candidate like Thomas a no-brainder.