A $15 million WR gamble could solve a problem Browns fans know too well

The Cleveland Browns tried to replace Amari Cooper with Jerry Jeudy as their No. 1 wide receiver in 2025. At first, it seemed that the former Denver Broncos first-round pick was ready to carry the torch and be the team's WR1 for years to come. After the results of last season, no one feels that way.

The Browns have plenty of young talent at wide receiver but no bona-fide pass catchers. This free-agency class isn't particularly stacked with top-tier weapons, but they can still find valuable players for secondary roles.

Considering that, they might turn their attention to one of Kevin Stefanski's outcasts. Darnell Mooney isn't likely to return to the Atlanta Falcons next season, and the Browns should at least consider making a run at him.

Browns should entertain Darnell Mooney as a cheap WR2 option

Spotrac projects Darnell Mooney's next contract to be two years at $15.1 million, an annual average value of roughly $7.5 million. According to Over the Cap, the Browns have just $1.87 million in available cap space, and while that number will go up with some post-June 1 designations, money will still be tight to find a wide receiver.

Mooney is a crafty receiver with reliable hands. He did drop six passes last season, but he's posted drop rates of 3.2, 4.7, 2.4, and 7.2 in four of six seasons, so that 15.8 percent from last year was more of an outlier.

He's succeeded as both a deep-play specialist and a slot threat, making the most of his big frame and well-rounded route tree to pile up yards after the catch. He has proven that he can handle a big workload, logging at least 60 receptions three times and drawing at least 100 targets twice.

Granted, he hasn't been the most consistent player, alternating strong seasons with disappearing acts. That said, his 14.4 average depth target ranked eighth in the league last season, and it might bode well for Todd Monken's explosive passing game.

Mooney clearly isn't a long-term solution at the position, but beggars can't be choosers, and the Browns' wide receiver corps is one of the worst in the game. They need experienced players while younger guys like Isaiah Bond grow into their roles.

The Browns are unlikely to be in the mix to sign Jauan Jennings, after last year's fiasco with Shelby Harris following the Maliek Collins injury. And giving aging veterans like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, or Deebo Samuel big contracts might be too risky. As such, it makes more sense to pivot to a Robin instead of a Batman and try to find the No. 1 guy in the NFL Draft or a trade.

As things stand now, the Browns might be stuck with Jerry Jeudy for a little longer, and Harold Fannin Jr. will likely be the primary threat in the passing game. Still, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and doubling down with Mooney and a first-round wide receiver would significantly elevate the passing game's floor, which should be the No. 1 priority for Monken.