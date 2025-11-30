Browns' Shelby Harris goes scorched earth on Jauan Jennings with brutal NFSW rant

The Cleveland Browns managed to give the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers a run for their money in their latest home tussle, but they ultimately faded in the second half and handed former OC Kyle Shanahan a 26-8 victory that sent Kevin Stefanski's crew down to 3-9 on the season.

Rather than focusing entirely on a solid start from hot-button quarterback Shedeur Sanders, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings made himself the center of attention for an incident that made him public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland.

Jennings, who is fresh off a fine for his retaliation after Tre'von Moehrig hit him in what a G-rated broadcast would call below the belt, was accused of supposedly talking smack when underrated Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins was carted off the field. Veteran Shelby Harris, normally mild-mannered, unleashed a tirade on Jennings that spared nothing.

Harris called Jennings a "h-e", and he wasn't talking about any gardening equipment. Harris can see why Moehrig went for such a low blow, and he claimed that he is even more surprised no one has rocked Jennings in the jaw yet. Harris is not the type of player to explode like this.

Harris accused Jennings of saying "things you should not say to another man" and then being a coward by hiding behind his offensive linemen for protection after his spicy and possibly disrespectful comments. It's safe to say Jennings will not be on the Harris family Christmas Card list.

Browns DT Shelby Harris explodes on Jauan Jennings with NSFW insult after Week 13

Jennings caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. On a windy day against a great Browns secondary, the 49ers focused on running the ball with Christian McCaffery and throwing to tight ends like George Kittle.

Harris, who is still a solid rotational lineman at 34 years old, is likely going to have to play a part in replacing Collins. The 10-year veteran Collins has 6.5 sacks this season and an 88.8 PFF pass rush grade, both of which are career-best marks for the ascending journeyman.

While we may never find out what exactly Jennings said or the full context of what happened in that incident, if Browns fans are to take Harris at his word, Jennings may quickly be developing a reputation as an irritant who is trying to provoke some reactions.