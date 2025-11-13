Maliek Collins quietly becoming one of the Browns’ most reliable defenders

Stop me if you've heard this before, but it's been another frustrating year in Cleveland.

Through nine games, the Browns have won just two, and they continue to search for rhythm on offense under rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. They’ve struggled to find consistency, ranking near the bottom of the league in points scored and still chasing their first road win.

But even in a down season, there are bright spots, and one of the most underrated has been Maliek Collins, a veteran who continues to play at a high level despite being nearly a decade into his NFL career.

Maliek Collins has been a bright spot in a rough Browns' season

At almost 31 years old, Collins has quietly been one of the Browns’ most effective starters in a year where headlines in town have focused on an intriguing rookie class.

Additionally, while attention understandably will remain on Myles Garrett, it’s Collins who’s provided critical stability and interior disruption alongside him. Through nine games, Collins ranks second on the team in total pressures with 21 -- trailing only Garrett -- and leads all interior defenders in sacks with five.

Add in four quarterback hits, 12 hurries, and 14 total tackles, and it’s clear Collins is still bringing high-end production to the table.

For a player now on his fifth NFL team, that’s no small feat. Originally a third-round pick by Dallas all the way back in 2016, Collins has been the definition of a steady professional. Whether it was stops in Las Vegas, Houston, San Francisco, or now Cleveland, he’s consistently found ways to collapse the pocket and create opportunities for others.

In fact, he’s posted at least 45 pressures in each of his last two seasons -- 48 with Houston in 2023 and 45 last year with the 49ers -- a level of consistency for an interior lineman only few in football have achieved.

What has made Collins so valuable to the Browns front is his ability to win one-on-one inside. While Garrett commands double teams and chips off the edge, Collins capitalizes on isolated matchups in the A and B gaps, using a quick first step and low center of gravity to get under guards and force signal-callers off their spot.

He might not have the flash, but his presence helps set the table for everything Cleveland’s defense wants to do.

Even with the season slipping away, having reliable veterans like Collins matters in a locker room full of youth-infused talent looking for individuals who can show them the ropes of being a pro. He’s a tone-setter -- the kind of professional who shows up every week, does his job, and makes life easier for the players like Garrett, but more so, rookie top-five pick Mason Graham, who remains the future at the position for Cleveland.

In a year where little has gone right, Collins has been one of the few constants. He may not ever grab headlines, but his impact has been every bit as important in keeping Cleveland’s defensive front one of the best in football this fall.

