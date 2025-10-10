The Browns might have found a defensive star in Maliek Collins

The start of the season has been a disappointment so far for the Cleveland Browns. The wins haven’t come, the offense looks like it’s stuck in neutral, and a couple fan favorites have been traded. While there is still reason to be optimistic on this team moving forward, the feeling of yet another lost Browns season seems to be settling in among most fans. But if there’s one bright spot fans can cling to, it's the fact that Jim Schwartz’s defense is back to being dominant.

Through five games, Cleveland’s defense isn’t just good, it’s downright elite. Between teams that have played five games so far, they lead the league in fewest yards allowed, fewest first downs allowed, and rushing yards surrendered. Teams are only averaging 3.0 Yards Per Carry when running the ball, which is also the best in the league. In a year that’s begging for reasons to keep watching, big defensive performances might be the only thing keeping some fans from turning the channel.

At the center of defensive revival is a 30‑year‑old defensive tackle who’s been around the league longer than he seems. Maliek Collins, signed this offseason to a two‑year, $20 million contract, has taken a good unit and made it great. This year marks a decade in the NFL for Collins, having been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in 2016 and spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers prior to landing in Cleveland.