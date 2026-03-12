Browns have 3 WR options at pick No. 24 (and none is perfect)

The Cleveland Browns went off to the races to bolster their offensive line in the first couple of days of free agency. They've already added three potential starters and, barring a surprise, they'll add at least another one before the 2026 NFL Draft.

That will leave them with a multitude of choices with their No. 6 selection. On the one hand, they can go with the best player available — which may most likely be a defensive player — or round things up in the offensive line with one of the highest-ranked tackles available.

What they're unlikely to do, however, is take a wide receiver.

As much as the Browns may like Carnell Tate, a fan favorite because of his success at Ohio State, this year's draft class may not feature a true superstar at the position. It does, however, come with plenty of high-upside options, especially around pick No. 24.

Considering that, let's dissect what the three most realistic wide receiver candidates for the Browns at No. 24 can bring to the table.

The pros and cons of the Browns’ most likely WR options at No. 24

Omar Cooper Jr.

Taking Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 24 would be a bit of a reach. Tankathon has him as WR6 and No. 33 in their big board, whereas NFL Mock Draft Database has him at No. 34. That said, the Indiana star is probably the best slot receiver in this class.

Cooper is an absolute bully on the open field. He beats his coverage with physicality and has a knack for winning in 50/50 situations, as shown by his impressive 58.3 percent contested catch rate last season (via PFF, subscription required). He's a short and intermediate area specialist, turning an average depth of target of 9.2 into 13.4 yards per reception. Also, he dropped just three passes on 75 targets and was the ultimate end zone threat with 11 touchdown receptions.

On the downside, he can struggle to create separation when his natural strength doesn't allow him to impose his will near the time of scrimmage. He's also a little slow to recover in comeback routes, and his production was quite streaky; he was held to under 60 yards seven times and only eclipsed 100 receiving yards twice.

K.C. Concepcion

Most mock drafts have K.C. Concepcion as the most probable selection at No. 24. That makes sense, given that Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and maybe even Denzel Boston and Jordyn Tyson might be off the board by then. However, that doesn't mean the Texas A&M star pass catcher isn't worthy of a first-round grade as well.

Concepcion is a master at creating separation, and he's going to be an absolute nightmare to tackle when he takes off. He's a sharp and creative route-runner who's particularly deadly in motion. He averaged 7.3 yards after the catch in his final season with the Aggies, and his ability to find gaps in the secondary level of the defense is remarkable.

On a negative note, Concepcion dropped seven passes last season. He posted a 10.3 percentage drop rate this year, down from 11.7 percent last season, but still quite concerning. He might not be physical enough to be an efficient blocker in the running game, and he might be better suited as a gadget player instead of an every-down type of guy.

Jordyn Tyson

Not so long ago, there was a case to be made for Jordyn Tyson as the best wide receiver in this class. That might still be the case, but the Browns should have plenty of digging around and thinking to do if he's suddenly available at No. 24. He comes with major injury red flags, and watching teams pass on him for that long may only raise even more concerns.

From a talent perspective, however, there's nothing not to love about Tyson. He's an elite tracker in the deep game, and he can outmuscle and outjump most of his opposition with his big 6-foot-2 frame. Tyson played 417 snaps out wide and 134 in the slot, forcing six missed tackles, averaging 2.33 yards per route run, and dropping just one of 97 targets. He's a physical mismatch in the end zone, and his brother Jaylon plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, so there's even a local connection.

That said, Tyson has missed some time with injuries. He tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022, fractured his collarbone in 2024, and dealt with hamstring issues last season. He's as talented as they come and has the highest upside in this group, but the Browns may not want to roll the dice on an injury-prone player.