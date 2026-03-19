Browns could undo their strong offseason by betting on Dawand Jones

Availability is often the best ability. We've seen countless players look great on paper, but if they can't suit up and get out there every Sunday, there's simply no point in making them a central piece of the roster.

That's why the Cleveland Browns can't afford to make the same mistake with Dawand Jones this season. They've always been high on him, and he's shown flashes of strong play on both sides of the offensive line, but he just can't stay healthy.

Most people would've assumed that Jones wasn't going to be a part of the Browns' plans for 2026, at least not as a starter. That's why fans should be worried about Mary Kay Cabot's latest report.

Talking on her Orange and Black Talk podcast, the renowned Browns insider revealed that the team still has faith in Jones as a starter.

"I think [the Browns are still interested in Dawand Jones]," Cabot said, adding: "But when you have trouble staying healthy... you just need to go in another direction. ... The opening for Dawand is at left tackle, and he doesn't feel overly comfortable there, and he hasn't played a lot of football in the last couple of years. I think you have to move forward."

Cleveland can’t afford to trust an injury-prone option at left tackle

Jones has suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league. He has played well, but there's simply no way to trust him with such a big responsibility when he can't seem to stay healthy, even if it's not his fault.

So far, the Browns have traded for Tytus Howard, re-signed Teven Jenkins, and signed Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Technically, four of five starting spots are filled, and Jones could be the missing piece at left tackle.

In an ideal world, that would allow the Browns to trade down from No. 6, take a potential superstar like Caleb Downs, or fix their passing game with Carnell Tate. Unfortunately, that's just wishful thinking, and doing so would be a huge disservice to the organization.

The Browns can probably take one of Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, or maybe even Monroe Freeling in the first round. Leaving Day 1 without any of them should be considered a fireable offense from GM Andrew Berry at this point.

Jones has played a grand total of 20 games in his three years in the league. He drew a pass-blocking Pro Football Focus grade of 73.0 in his rookie season when he played a career-high 712 snaps, and he only gave up 13 pressures, including eight hurries, three QB hits, and two sacks. Also, he drew only two penalties, so it's easy to see why someone might see the potential.

That said, he has drawn 14 penalties in the past couple of years, including five in just 143 offensive snaps played last season. He needs to play more to get into a rhythm, and with three different season-ending injuries to three different body parts, he shouldn't be considered more than a depth piece at this point.

It's not his fault that he keeps getting hurt, and hopefully, injuries won't continue to be an issue in the future. However, the Browns need blindside protection in the worst way, and they can't keep improvising and patching things up; they need a long-term solution.