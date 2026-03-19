Browns risk QB chaos again if this prediction comes true

At one point, the Cleveland Browns had four healthy quarterbacks on the roster last offseason. That number is down to three in 2026, but there's still no clear front-runner to take the job. Head coach Todd Monken hinted at a competition, and while they didn't make a move for a quarterback during the initial wave of free agency, there's still a long offseason ahead.

Given the potential options, the Browns may not add another body to their underwhelming quarterback room. Shedeur Sanders seems to be ahead of the rest of the pack, but a healthy Deshaun Watson could be a serious contender to take the reins.

That lack of clarity is way too familiar in Cleveland. That's why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes the Browns' quarterback carousel could spin its way into 2027. In his latest article, he predicted all three Browns quarterbacks, even Dillon Gabriel, will play for Monken's team at some point this season:

"The new coaching staff has made it clear that this'll be a big 'ol QB rumble involving—at least—Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel," Gagnon wrote. "Prediction: All three of the current quarterbacks make starts in 2026, but the Browns are in a similar predicament next spring, as nobody really emerges."

The Browns need to commit to one QB

This would obviously be the worst-case scenario in Cleveland. Other than a string of injuries, there's no reason the third-string quarterback should start any game, whoever that may be. If anything, this team should commit to whoever wins the battle in training camp and just roll with him.

The Browns are more than just a quarterback away from being a contender. They've taken big steps to fix their offense by hiring Monken and revamping the offensive line, and they will likely use most of their draft capital to add more talent on that side of the field. Even if they don't want to see this season as a bridge year, they may have no choice but to approach it as such.

If Watson looks good and shows shades of his usual self, then the Browns would have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. That scenario is unlikely but possible, though it would probably be just a short-term solution.

The best-case scenario would be for Sanders to take a huge leap in Year 2. His tape and numbers from his rookie season were far from impressive, but he'd get a chance to take first-team reps from Day 1 and play behind a better offensive line, with an improved supporting cast, and for a better offensive mind.

Conversely, if Sanders doesn't play well, it wouldn't be the end of the world in Cleveland. The 2027 quarterback class is stacked, and having a high draft pick may not be bad news at all. The team should be much better in every other area, and quarterback would be the missing piece. As such, there's simply no downside to just putting the ball in Sanders' hands and letting him show what he's capable of.

As for Gabriel, he was never projected to be a starter at the next level, and he didn't do anything to change that narrative last season. While he wouldn't be the first rookie quarterback to struggle, he's not going to get any taller, his arm isn't going to get stronger, and he's not going to be much better than he was last season.

The Browns have had a revolving door of starting quarterbacks every year for a myriad of reasons, and it's time to stop the carousel. Unless someone gets really hurt or the team has a legitimate chance to make a playoff push with a different signal-caller on the field, Monken has to commit to one guy and stick with him for the entire season.