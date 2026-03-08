The Browns are playing a dangerous game with Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with more questions than answers at quarterback. Seventeen games and a new coaching staff later, it still looks like there's not much clarity at the position.

Shedeur Sanders started the final seven games of the season for Kevin Stefanski's team. He was far from perfect, but he instilled a different type of confidence in the team, and they won more games with him (3) than with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel combined (2).

That's why, even with a new coach in town, one would assume that Sanders would be the frontrunner to start in 2026. However, team insider Mary Kay Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan that the Browns are considering taking Alabama QB Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Browns can’t afford to waste Shedeur Sanders’ opportunity

It makes sense that GM Andrew Berry is doing his due diligence on the top quarterback prospects. That said, there are major red flags about Simpson's size, health, and lack of experience, so taking him with a first- or second-round pick comes with significant risk.

That's why this team might be better off committing to the young quarterback already in the building, rather than rolling the dice on someone else. Even if they have nine draft picks, they can't afford to waste valuable assets just for the sake of having a QB competition.

Sanders didn't get any first-team reps until he was forced to replace the injured Dillon Gabriel midway through the season. Now, it might be better to give him a chance to learn Todd Monken's offense and be the clear-cut starter from the start, and see what he can do.

Deshaun Watson hasn't been any good since he joined the Browns, and he's going to be a free agent at the end of the season. Simpson, like all rookies, is a coin-toss, and the chances of getting something out of Anthony Richardson are slim, to say the least. They can try to make a run at Kyler Murray or Malik Willis, but they would have to engage in a bidding war with multiple teams, wasting precious time once again.

Shedeur Sanders isn't a perfect prospect; he fell to the fifth round for a reason. That said, he's the Browns' best shot at landing a franchise quarterback in 2026. This team is more than just one piece away from contention, and in the worst-case scenario, they'll be back in the top 10 in the 2027 NFL Draft if Sanders doesn't play well.

Teams don't have to take a quarterback every year just because they still don't have a star at the position. This class is fairly underwhelming at quarterback, and they can certainly put those high draft picks to better use by giving Sanders a decent supporting cast for a change. If he still doesn't get it together, fine, move on from him, but he at least deserves a chance.