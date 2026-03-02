Tytus Howard trade won’t box Browns in on draft night

The Cleveland Browns started the week with a major move. They traded a fifth-round pick to get Houston Texans veteran right tackle Tytus Howard. That's great value at a position of major need, with the injury-prone Jack Conklin likely leaving in free agency.

Of course, that move was met with some skepticism. As much as the Browns desperately needed help at right tackle, some argued that trading for him meant they wouldn't take Miami star Francis Mauigoa with the No. 6 overall pick.

Then again, nothing is off the table right now. As ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi pointed out, the veteran tackle actually played in several spots last season alone, so he gives Todd Monken's team some much-needed versatility up front.

"Howard played three different OL positions for at least 100 snaps in 2025, one of just two players in the NFL to do so (Jordan Morgan)," Oyefusi wrote. "Make sense for Howard to play RT in Cleveland but the Browns aren't pigeonholed there. Depends on who else is added in FA and the draft."

Tytus Howard's versatility keeps everything in play for the Browns

As shown by Pro Football Focus, Howard played 1,021 snaps on offense. He played just a little more than half of those at right tackle (555), with 334 snaps at left guard and the remaining 132 snaps at right guard.

He didn't allow a single sack in 2025, giving up just 21 pressures and one QB hit. He was one of the best pass-blockers in the league, with his 77.1 grade ranking 17th among 89 eligible tackles. He wasn't as proficient in the running game, though, ranking 79th.

All in all, this was a great pickup for the Browns. While he's about to enter his age-30 season, he's been a durable player for most of his career. He may not have lived up to the expectations as a former first-round selection, but he's a reliable player who can make an impact at multiple positions.

Adding Howard allows offensive line coordinator George Warhop to get creative. More than that, it means that Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, Kadyn Proctor, and any of the high-end offensive line prospects the Browns may have been considering should still be in play.

The Browns struggled with offensive line injuries over the past couple of years. They're finally addressing that by adding a player who can efficiently keep the quarterback out of harm's way, regardless of where the team needs him to line up.