Browns’ Baker Mayfield history looms over Shedeur Sanders talk

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a big need for a quarterback. A full season has gone by, and they might be in the same position. Shedeur Sanders has plenty of support outside of the building, but the team might not feel the same way.

While new head coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry have said all the right things about Sanders and seem intrigued by his potential, it looks like they're keeping an open mind. The QB room might not be settled yet.

Considering that, The Athletic's Zac Jackson reminded Sanders' fans that things aren't always what they seem with this organization. If anything, this might be a déjà vu of the Baker Mayfield saga from four years ago.

"Before the Browns left the combine in 2022 they put the word out that they were committed to Baker Mayfield," Jackson wrote on X.

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders situation feels all too familiar

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that the Browns will make a run at another signal-caller, but there's a precedent. They acquired Deshaun Watson while Mayfield was still on the roster, all but crushing his trade value.

Granted, there's not a player of Deshaun Watson's caliber up for grabs now. The best options include Malik Willis, who might be out of the Browns' price range, Kyler Murray, who has yet to be released, and Anthony Richardson, who might be even further behind Sanders in development.

That said, this is the dawn of a new era in Cleveland. Monken tried to recruit Sanders to Georgia as the Bulldogs' then-offensive coordinator, and the Ravens reportedly wanted to draft him last season, but he has no allegiance to him. Technically, he could use a clean-slate approach and install his offense with a new signal-caller in town.

As things stand now, it looks like Deshaun Watson will also get a fair shot to prove that he can be the starter. Sanders is probably leading the race, given that he's signed to a rookie contract and may have a higher upside, but there are no guarantees.

Also, if this team didn't hesitate to pull the plug on a former No. 1 pick who had already led them to a playoff win, it's hard to believe they'll bat an eye moving on from a fifth-round selection who looked a year or two away from being NFL-ready when given a chance to showcase his skills.