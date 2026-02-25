Browns may be eyeing an early-round QB fans won’t love

The Cleveland Browns rolled into last season with four healthy quarterbacks on the roster. That's how desperate they were for answers at the most crucial position in team sports.

Fast forward to today, and that hasn't changed much.

While the Browns won't have four quarterbacks on their roster this offseason, the QB1 battle is far from settled. As things stand now, it looks like Shedeur Sanders might be in the lead, with Deshaun Watson also having a legitimate shot at the job.

Then again, with a new head coach and offensive coaching staff in place, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Browns consider other options as well.

According to Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot, that may include Alabama star Ty Simpson.

"As for Simpson, the Browns will consider him at No. 6, or even at No. 24 or No. 39 if he lasts that long," Cabot reported. "The Browns could also draft more of a developmental quarterback later in the weekend, but he probably wouldn’t surpass Sanders on the depth chart. Regardless, the Browns will look long and hard at all of the available external quarterbacks."

Ty Simpson buzz could complicate Browns’ QB battle

Simpson spent most of his collegiate career sitting behind other players. Despite being a former five-star recruit, he had to wait for his turn behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. He only made 15 starts in college, and he'll be a 24-year-old rookie.

Simpson looked elite in the first half of the season, throwing 20 touchdowns against one pick in the first eight games while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. Then, a back injury limited his mobility a little more, and his completion percentage dropped to 60.6 percent with eight scores and four picks for the remainder of the year.

While he can make plays with his legs, he's far from a dual-threat quarterback. That may not fit Todd Monken's ideal offense, and while he's a solid pocket passer, the Browns need to rebuild their offensive line first, which is another reason why taking him in the first round might be a disservice.

This might not be the year to take a quarterback in the first round. Even Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick, is far from a perfect prospect. He probably wouldn't even crack the top 10 in other years, and he's only going to be the first player off the board because of positional value and the Las Vegas Raiders' need for a signal-caller.

The Browns' quarterback situation is one of the worst in the league, and the team should definitely keep all options on the table. That said, this team has an even greater need for a better offensive line and more talent at wide receiver.

This quarterback class is far from impressive, and if they're going to roll the dice on someone, they might as well do it on Day 2 or 3.