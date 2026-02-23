Browns crush 2026 NFL mock draft despite controversial pass on Ty Simpson

The Cleveland Browns are one of a few teams that could select a quarterback high in the 2026 NFL Draft despite the overall lack of quality outside of Fernando Mendoza, which could lead to them using one of their two first-round picks on Alabama's Ty Simpson.

Even with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel as the current depth chart, The Athletic's beat writer-led 2026 NFL Mock Draft had the Browns using their first of two top-25 picks at No. 6 overall on an offensive tackle in Utah's Spencer Fano. Simpson wasn't coming to Cleveland with pick No. 24, either.

With the pick acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Travis Hunter deal, Cleveland will add a wide receiver in Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. Those two won't move the needle in terms of getting them to the postseason, but they both have Pro Bowl potential.

Browns add Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Fano has been fighting it out with Miami's Francis Mauigoa for the title of best offensive lineman in what is admittedly a weak class. However, when comparing the two as pass protectors, Fano stands out as the superior player and is more likely to instantly assume a starting role.

Fano will be joining a Browns team that faces the real possibility of going into the 2026 season with a completely new starting offensive line, and picking him at No. 6 overall could be all that is needed to give this team the stability they need to finally protect whoever is under center.

Concepcion would be a top-15 pick if it weren't for some painful drop issues, as he had seven in just this past season. That and some issues finding soft spots in zone coverage could hurt his stock, but his playmaking chops are so exceptional that it would be foolish not to consider him at No. 24.

Jerry Jeudy has proven not to be a viable No. 1 receiver in the NFL, and he is still far and away the best receiver on this roster. If Cleveland can lock Concepcion in a room with a JUGS machine, his blend of speed, quickness, and underneath playmaking makes him an ideal slot target.

While the Browns need someone with a higher ceiling than Sanders to go from a bad team to a playoff squad, they might be better off taking 2026 on the chin before rebooting with a quality new quarterback next season after adding Fano and Concepcion to the mix.