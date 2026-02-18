Browns pass on playmakers with both first-round picks in bold mock draft

The Cleveland Browns are starting fresh in 2026, recently hiring a new coaching staff led by Todd Monken. As the Browns enter this new era, they are equipped with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Cleveland can put together another draft class like last year’s, the team could find itself back in the mix quickly.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, in his recent Mock Draft 2.0, predicted how the Browns would start their class. In an approach that would surely upset some Cleveland fans, Jeremiah had the team selecting offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 6 and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 24.

Browns select two offensive linemen in first round of recent mock draft

With four of Cleveland’s starting offensive linemen entering free agency this offseason, and with Dawand Jones — who has suffered an injury each season of his career — as the lone starter under contract, the Browns absolutely need to rebuild their offensive line. In this scenario, the team takes the approach of using two premium picks on linemen.

While everyone can agree on using one of the picks on the offensive line, it probably won’t go over well if the franchise used both picks on the line, because Cleveland has so many other needs. Drafting two first-round tackles would send a message that the team really wants its offensive line to be better, but fans who want one of those picks to be used on an exciting receiver will be frustrated.

In Jeremiah’s mock draft, wideouts like Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon were both on the board when he had the Browns taking Fano at six, and KC Concepcion was on the board when Cleveland selected Freeling at 24. If the first round unfolded like that in real life, there would be a lot of outrage from Browns fans.

Ultimately, it’s still too early to know what Cleveland will, or should, do. While the team’s needs are already clear, those needs could be affected by what happens in free agency. Additionally, since the Browns possess picks No. 6 and No. 24, their approach will depend on what happens with the picks ahead of them.