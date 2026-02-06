Deion Sanders might’ve just told the Browns who to draft at No. 6 overall

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for his second year with the Cleveland Browns, and he already has a new head coach in Todd Monken. While the young quarterback is still on a mission to prove he’s the quarterback the franchise has been waiting for, Cleveland will soon find him some new teammates in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns currently possess the No. 6 pick in the draft, and Sanders’ Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, seemingly has an idea of who Cleveland should select with that pick.

On Wednesday, the elder Sanders took to social media to praise wide receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson. Referring to Tyson as “HIM,” the college football coach emphasized that the receiver’s mentality is special.

While Sanders addressed his post to “whom it may concern,” everyone interpreted this statement as a subliminal message to Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry.

To whom it may concern JORDYN TYSON IS HIM! His Mentality makes him that 1. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 4, 2026

Deion Sanders praises potential Browns’ prospect Jordyn Tyson

Sanders expects his son, Shedeur, to establish himself as Cleveland’s QB1, and it’s no secret that the team needs help at the wide receiver position.

While the NFL Hall of Famer offered a general endorsement for Tyson, it’s safe to say his affinity for the wide receiver means he would love to see Tyson paired with his son.

Jordyn Tyson has a history with the Sanders family, as he was a member of the Colorado Buffaloes when Deion Sanders took over as head coach, bringing Shedeur to the team as well. However, Tyson never played a game under Sanders, transferring four months after the head coach was hired.

Tyson, who was recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL at the time, reportedly left Colorado in 2023 not on great terms with Deion Sanders. However, the two had a reconciliation after a game in 2025, and now seem to be on the same page.

Now, the question is: Will Tyson be on the same team as Sanders’ son? That would certainly make for a full-circle moment, and it won’t be the only family storyline pulling him to Cleveland.

Tyson’s older brother, Jaylon Tyson, is a rising star for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he has already talked about wanting his brother on the Browns. It’s now just a matter to see if the Browns agree with the Sanders and Tyson families, and if Jordyn Tyson will be available for them to draft at No. 6.