Todd McShay’s latest NFL Draft intel raises red flags for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation will continue to be a talking point until someone proves otherwise. They currently have Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart, but that's not moving the needle for the rest of the league.

As such, it's not much of a surprise to hear some buzz about their plans for the position. The NFL Scouting Combine is a wrap, and while a lot of the rumors are smokescreens, some of the intel is valuable.

That's why Browns fans ought to be terrified to hear what Todd McShay had to say.

Talking to Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show, the NFL Draft expert said the Browns might be considering taking Ty Simpson as high as No. 6 overall.

"I'm already starting to hear people saying that he could go as high as Cleveland, sitting at six," McShay told Adams. "And I hope, for Ty Simpson, he does not become a Cleveland Brown. They don't have the protection. They don't have the weapons."

Todd McShay could see Alabama QB Ty Simpson going as high as 6th overall to the Cleveland Browns 👀@McShay13 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/J8hVhiX8tm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 2, 2026

Ty Simpson at No. 6 doesn’t match Cleveland’s biggest needs

McShay is admittedly a Ty Simpson fan, but he just listed all the reasons why the Browns absolutely cannot afford to fall in love with him right now. If he's not available at pick No. 24, which Cleveland also holds thanks to last year's trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there's no way they should reach to take him at No. 6.

Injuries and lack of experience aside, Simpson might turn out to be a very good quarterback. The problem is that he's not what the Browns need the most right now, and he's not going to be miles ahead of anybody else in the quarterback room.

The Browns kicked off their offseason on a high note by trading for Tytus Howard. They now have a versatile right tackle who can play multiple positions, and that's one fewer spot to fill in the draft with their two first-round selections.

That said, they should probably use their No. 6 pick to either get their left tackle of the future or add a true WR1-caliber player. Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, or Carnell Tate are all better options for this team. Even defensive players like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs might be better.

This is not an indictment of Ty Simpson as a prospect. Even if he turned some heads at the combine, he's not going to be the Browns' savior unless they address their other needs first.