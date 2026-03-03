Browns could reunite Todd Monken with former Georgia TE in 2026 draft

The Cleveland Browns landed a budding star when they drafted Harold Fannin Jr. last year. His tape at Bowling Green was mesmerizing, his numbers were video game-like, and his local ties made him an obvious choice.

Now, after watching Fannin operate as their best offensive weapon last season, the Browns need to find him a partner in crime. David Njoku announced he'll be testing free agency, and this team needs another physical blocker at the line of scrimmage.

Coincidentally enough, there just happens to be a prospect who's already familiar with Todd Monken. The Browns' head coach recruited Oscar Delp to join him at the University of Georgia, and the former Bulldog had nothing but good things to say about his former offensive coordinator.

"It was awesome. Part of the reason (I chose Georgia) was because of Coach Monken. Watching what he does with the tight ends and with their offensive scheme, it's amazing, and he's an awesome guy. He's a super down-to-earth coach, and he's a guy that's going to coach you hard, and that's what I want in a coach. The way he uses tight ends and just how detailed he is in everything he does, whether it's alignments or plays and depths, it's unreal."

Oscar Delp raves about Todd Monken's coaching

Delp played 13 games with Monken at the helm. He hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and one score, helping the Bulldogs claim the national championship in 2022. Monken then left to be the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator, and Delp finished his career at Georgia. Over the next three years, he had 65 catches for 793 yards and eight scores in 42 appearances.

NFL Mock Draft Database has Delp going at pick No. 119 overall. He's the No. 6 tight end in this class behind Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers, Max Klare, Michael Trigg, and Justin Joly. The Browns will be on the clock at No. 107, so there's a clear path to get him.

Delp's clearly not the same YAC threat as Fannin, but he fits the mold of what the Browns need, and his familiarity with Monken's offense is a plus. Blake Witheheart will be a free agent, and Brenden Bates will be an exclusive-rights free agent. Fannin's the only tight end currently under contract beyond this season.

This team is still a work in progress, and the offense needs plenty of retooling. Even so, it's refreshing to hear those who coached with or played for Todd Monken talk about his demeanor and football mind.

It's the dawn of a new era in Cleveland, and there are plenty of reasons to feel optimistic.