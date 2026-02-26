Browns could regret letting David Njoku walk

The Cleveland Browns and David Njoku are heading toward a split. The veteran tight end announced on social media that he would test free agency earlier this month, bidding farewell and thanking Browns Nation for all the love and support.

The Browns found a superstar in the making in Harold Fannin Jr. The second-year pro out of Bowling Green will benefit greatly from Todd Monken's arrival, but the Browns are pretty thin at tight end after Njoku's departure.

They need a big body who can block and open things up for the rest of the offense while Fannin works his yards-after-catch magic on the open field. However, ESPN insider Ben Solak doesn't see too many feasible options for teams looking for a hard-hitting, blocking tight end this offseason.

"If tight ends were legally not permitted to weigh above 250 pounds, this would be an unbelievable year to get one," Solak wrote. "Jobs are much safer for the plodding 260-pounders who will never break the bank but will always have a role for their in-line blocking. Those guys are simply not available this year."

Replacing David Njoku may be harder than Browns think

Njoku made 12 appearances (11 starts) last season. His 33 receptions on 48 targets for 293 yards and four touchdowns weren't eye-popping, but he took a back seat to Fannin and played in one of the worst offenses in the league.

However, his impact on offense went beyond his individual numbers. He's a willing blocker and an absolute unit of a human being, and having him out there would've been instrumental in helping bring the running game back to life.

Solak names Charlie Kolar as a potential option for teams looking for a blocking tight end. His ties to Todd Monken, who coached him with the Baltimore Ravens, could lead him to Northeast Ohio as a cheap pickup. Spotrac projects his market value at just $1.4 million, so he could certainly be in the fold.

There aren't many intriguing options in the NFL Draft, either. Kenyon Sadiq and Max Klare are the top prospects, but they're both lighter, smaller, pass-catching tight ends. Again, that's not what the Browns may need at the position.

Of course, there's also a chance that the Browns can work something out with Njoku, who claimed he wanted to stay in Cleveland after not being traded before last year's deadline. But with a projected market value of $9.9 million and multiple teams likely keeping tabs on his services, that might not be realistic.