Jason Lloyd just doubled down on his Shedeur Sanders claim

Until further notice, Shedeur Sanders is the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. Head coach Todd Monken said there would be a competition, and they could even add another body to the mix. However, until that happens, this is Sanders' team.

That's why fans may have sounded the alarms when The Athletic's Jason Lloyd shared some worrisome comments about Sanders' work ethic.

During a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the Browns insider claimed that people within the organization had questions about Sanders' habits. Lloyd said that Sanders, who has a reputation for being the first guy on the field and the last guy to leave the building, didn't really watch a ton of film. More than that, he didn't even know how to watch tape.

Lloyd has always had a complicated relationship with Browns fans, so naturally, these comments sparked serious backlash. However, he's not backing down. In a Thursday morning appearance on 92.3 The Fan, the insider doubled down on his reporting. In fact, he questioned how the public's perception of Sanders could be so far off from reality.

"I've been doing this 25 years," Lloyd said. "I have never seen a story like this where what is said behind the doors and the public narrative is this far off. I've never seen anything like this. It's stunning in so many ways."

Jason Lloyd doubles down on his criticism of Shedeur Sanders' work ethic

Regardless of his harsh criticism of the team, Lloyd has always been a reputable source. That said, there are just so many things about this story that don't add up, starting with the fact that he's the only reporter with this intel.

Noted Shedeur Sanders critic Tony Grossi, who had a bit of an infamous encounter with Sanders when the Browns drafted him, has never had something similar to say about him, and he's also well-connected in the building.

Sanders has never stood out as the most physically gifted, athletic, or polished quarterback prospect out there, but his work ethic and confidence have always stood out from the rest of the pack. His last name helped him get to the NFL, sure, but he put in the work and was held to NFL-like standards from the second he was born.

Shedeur has been surrounded by NFL stars his whole life, which is also why it's hard to believe he "doesn't know" how to watch tape. He used to work out with Tom Brady, had former NFL staffers working with him at Colorado, and happens to be the son of one of the greatest coverage players to ever lace them up. Lloyd's claims don't add up.

There are, of course, a lot of things to point out in Sanders' game. There are reasons to believe he may never be a franchise quarterback, and the Browns should at least consider all their options. However, a lack of effort clearly isn't one of those issues.

Sanders is unapologetically himself. He won't hide, and he'll always be the same playful guy, sometimes to a fault. That might make some people not take him seriously, but we're talking about someone who, despite knowing that he was unlikely to live up to the sky-high expectations that came with his last name, still chose to be in the spotlight and bet on himself every single day.

He might be used to doors opening because of his last name, but there are no handouts in the National Football League, and he's not the type to back down from a challenge.