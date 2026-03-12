Browns just got a Carnell Tate pitch from Ty Simpson they can’t ignore

The Cleveland Browns' free-agency haul has left them with plenty of options to consider in the NFL Draft. They've already filled three starting spots with offensive linemen Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and Zion Johnson, and GM Andrew Berry may have another big move up his sleeve.

The Browns could still take one of the top offensive tackles if they're available with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that may no longer be their top priority. As such, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate might be back in play for Todd Monken's team.

They will still have another first-round pick, No. 24 overall via the Jaguars, to keep revamping their offense, and even though he may not be available at that spot, Alabama's Ty Simpson might be another intriguing choice. His father has connections to Todd Monken, and he's the only other quarterback besides Fernando Mendoza projected to go in the first round.

Given their close relationship off the field, Kay Adams asked Simpson whether he'd want to join forces in Cleveland. While he acknowledged that the decision wasn't his to make, he'd welcome that possibility with open arms.

"I think it would be great," Simpson said, smirking. "If I'm able to get there with Carnell, it would be great; we're always on the same page, and hopefully take the league by storm."

Ty Simpson admits he'd like to play in Cleveland with Carnell Tate

Simpson has already been tied to the Browns in the past couple of weeks. Taking him at No. 6, however, might be a little too rich, so they would probably have to trade up to get him, given that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams could also be in play for his services.

He's not the biggest nor most experienced quarterback prospect out there, but he has the lowest interception rate in Alabama history (0.956), moves well in the pocket, and makes sound decisions for the most part. If the Browns still aren't sold on Shedeur Sanders, he'd probably make the most sense if they think they can find a franchise quarterback in this class.

As for Tate, his somewhat slow 40-yard dash time was a talking point after the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's the most polished wide receiver in this class by a significant margin. He had literally zero drops last season, with Buckeyes quarterbacks boasting a passer rating of 150.7 when targeting him.

He's the type of guy who makes his quarterback look good, averaging 3.52 yards per route run (via PFF) and logging an 87.5 percent contested catch rate. He's going to make plays regardless of where he lines up, even if he's not the ultimate burner.

This scenario, while unlikely given Simpson's potential draft positioning, is definitely worth considering. The quarterback room remains a talking point, and Monken's admission of an open competition for the job suggests he's not convinced of Sanders' potential, at least for now. Simpson isn't a sure thing either, but QB-WR chemistry cannot be overlooked.

The Browns need to revamp their offense in the worst way, and finding a true WR1 should be their primary order of business after their offensive line overhaul. Whether they'll want to pair that WR1 with a fellow rookie signal-caller remains to be seen, but everything should be on the table now.