Browns offseason tracker: Every move shaping Cleveland’s 2026 roster

The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2026 league year with some newfound hope after hiring offensive guru Todd Monken as head coach.

Monken comes to Cleveland with a clear vision and track record, particularly as a play caller. The Browns' offense is in need of a makeover, especially up front, and the first free agent class of the Monken era could wind up making or breaking the Browns’ chances of contending in Year 1.

The Browns rarely spend big in free agency and, as GM Andrew Berry said during the NFL Scouting Combine, the team’s still probably a year away from being ultra-aggressive from a financial standpoint. Berry’s been adamant, though, that the team’s complicated salary cap situation won’t hinder the team from making targeted moves to improve the roster.

They may have no choice, given the uncertain state of their offensive line and lack of depth at key skill position spots like wide receiver and tight end.

Cleveland’s focus this week figures to start up front, as only right tackle Tytus Howard, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans, is currently slotted in as a starter. The Browns still need to come to a resolution with left guard Joel Bitonio, who’s contemplating a 13th NFL season. Aside from a pair of borderline starters in tackle Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler, the Browns are extremely thin along the offensive line.

Monken will obviously need to change that, on top of figuring out who his starting quarterback will be. That makes the Browns one of the more unpredictable teams entering this first key phase of the 2026 offseason.

With that in mind, consider this your one-stop shop for all things Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Free-agency snapshot

Cap space remaining: $15,804,433 (estimated before Tytus Howard’s official 2026 cap number has been announced)

$15,804,433 (estimated before Tytus Howard’s official 2026 cap number has been announced) Biggest signing: TBD

TBD Biggest departure: TBD

TBD Most surprising move: TBD

TBD Biggest remaining needs: Left tackle, center, guard, wide receiver

Left tackle, center, guard, wide receiver Last updated: 5 a.m. ET, March 9, 2026

Major Browns signings

TBD

Departures

TBD

Potential departures to watch

David Njoku, TE, UFA

Njoku’s nine-year run in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end after he and the team were unable to agree on an extension. He posted a farewell message to Browns fans in February, letting them know of his plans to test free agency. The Browns will most likely reallocate those funds given the emergence of star 2025 rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Njoku’s potential market is tough to gauge. Even entering his age-30 season, his versatility as a pass-catching tight end is undeniable. He’s only been able to play in 23 games over the past two years combined, though, so durability could be a concern.

Wyatt Teller, RG, UFA

Teller’s 2025 season felt like a Cleveland swan song, with injuries limiting his production and the younger Teven Jenkins mysteriously stealing reps down the stretch.

Similar to Njoku, Teller posted his own farewell to Browns fans, opening his message with the words, “I wish things were different.” He’s expected to be moving on in free agency, with the Houston Texans emerging as a potential destination, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Joel Bitonio, LG, UFA

Bitonio’s contract was set to void on President’s Day, but the Browns agreed to extend that date to allow their Ironman left guard more time to contemplate his future. He’s spent his entire 12-year career with Cleveland, and if he does decide to return for his age-35 season, there’s at least a chance he’d like the chance to play for a contender.

More likely: Bitonio either chooses to retire or run it back with the Browns in 2026. He’s still playing at a high level, and Cleveland could use his veteran leadership in what’s expected to be a new-look offensive line room this year.

Devin Bush, LB, UFA

Bush enjoyed a career year with the Browns in 2025, racking up 125 total tackles and taking two of his three interceptions to the house for touchdowns. He’s arguably the Browns’ top pending free agent, and his future with the team is complicated a bit by the emergence of reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

Cleveland’s defense would miss Bush, but the $3.25 million contract he signed last offseason could more than triple once he hits the open market. Given the Browns’ long list of needs on offense, Bush may need to take a slight discount to remain in Cleveland. That makes him feel like a legitimate flight risk.

Ethan Pocic, C, UFA

The Browns lost Pocic in December to a torn Achilles. With his contract set to void for just a $4.3 million dead-cap hit, Cleveland will most likely move on and look to add young depth at the position. Pocic will turn 31 in August.

This year’s free agent market at center is expected to be thin and extremely top-heavy. The Browns could find themselves turning to 2023 sixth-round draft pick Luke Wypler or a middle-tier veteran.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB, UFA

Emerson is preparing his return in 2026 after missing all of last season due to an Achilles injury. He was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2022 and is still only 25 years old.

It's worth noting that GM Andrew Berry and the Browns bolstered their cornerback room last season when they traded Jacksonville for Tyson Campbell. Bringing back Emerson likely won’t be a priority for the team, but coming off a major injury, Cleveland could be the perfect spot for Emerson to sign a one-year deal that allows him to prove he's fully recovered.

Best targets remaining

Rasheed Walker, LT, Green Bay Packers

Walker has more than earned his big payday. He’s been serving as Green Bay’s starting left tackle since 2023, which is no small feat for a player drafted in the seventh round.

Whether Walker will live up to a free agent contract that’s expected to land him in the $20 million average per year club is the real question. That’s the price Cleveland would have to pay to secure a starting left tackle in free agency.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Baltimore Ravens

There’s some buzz around the Browns potentially targeting Linderbaum, who was a multi-year Pro Bowler in Todd Monken’s offense with the Baltimore Ravens. He has all the leverage over center-needy teams entering free agency, however, which should lead to him landing a record-breaking deal.

The Kansas City Chiefs made Creed Humphrey the NFL’s highest-paid center in 2024 at $18 million per year. Linderbaum could easily fetch north of $20 million, with the Washington Commanders emerging as Cleveland’s top competition.

David Edwards, G, Buffalo Bills

If the Browns end up losing Bitonio, Edwards could surge up their priority list. He enjoyed a career year as Buffalo’s starting left guard, and helped fortify one of the NFL’s most dominant rushing attacks. That in itself should appeal to Monken and the Browns.

Edwards, now entering his age-29 season, has also been steady in pass protection. He allowed just three sacks, one QB hit, and 27 total pressures in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

If the Browns miss out on Walker and Linderbaum, Edwards would be a strong consolation prize.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Shaheed won’t be the highest-paid wide receiver in 2026 free agency, but he’ll definitely be coveted. For the Browns, he almost makes too much sense as a recent Super Bowl champion who adds game-breaking ability both on offense and special teams.

Cleveland’s return game needs a shot in the arm, and few are better in that department than Shaheed, who scored three touchdowns on returns last year, including one in Seattle’s playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Shaheed signed with New Orleans in 2022 as an undrafted rookie, and he doesn’t profile as a No. 1 wide receiver. That could make him one of the better values in free agency, and the Browns would be wise to make his camp an offer.

Depth signings and minor moves