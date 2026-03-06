Browns’ Deshaun Watson restructure all but confirms their exit timeline

General manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have reportedly made the one big Deshaun Watson decision that everyone should've seen coming.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are restructuring Watson’s contract on Friday to lower his NFL-leading $80.7 million cap hit. And while this will likely be treated as big news by the national media, it was purely a procedural move by Cleveland, one that’s been planned since Watson’s contract was adjusted following his first Achilles injury in December of 2024.

The Browns entered Friday sitting about $17 million over the NFL’s $301.2 million salary cap number after adding offensive tackle Tytus Howard to their books via trade. The notion that the team is stuck in “cap jail” has been massively overblown, however. While Cabot didn’t have the exact number, Cleveland is expected to save $35-plus million by making this move.

“The Browns are converting a sizable chunk of Watson’s $80.716 million cap charge into a restructure bonus to ease the huge burden,” Cabot wrote. “The exact amount of cap relief was not immediately known, but the charges will be added to the void years in his contract, which currently run from 2027 to 2029.”

Story Update: The Watson restructure will clear $36 million in 2026 salary cap space for the Browns, per Cabot.

The #Browns will convert a huge chunk of Deshaun Watson's $46 million base salary -- up to $44.745M -- into a restructure bonus to free up roughly $36M in cap space: https://t.co/YL98PzEFRk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 6, 2026

To be clear, Watson isn’t taking a pay cut. He was due a $46 million, fully guaranteed base salary for 2026 and will be getting all of that money. This move simply restructures how that cash gets paid out (in some cases, hitting the player’s bank account earlier), while lowering a cap hit that had ballooned due to similar maneuvers with Watson’s contract in both 2024 and 2025.

Browns’ latest Deshaun Watson move makes next step crystal clear

What this move really does, aside from opening up some hidden cap space the team’s been anticipating all along, is set Watson’s exit timeline. His contract was always set up to be restructured in 2026, and for Watson to then be released with a post-June 1 designation in March of 2027. That’s most likely what’s coming next, regardless of whether (or how well) he plays for the Browns this year.

This is known in the NFL as "kicking the can down the road,” but with Watson’s fully-guaranteed deal, rash of injuries, and no-trade clause, the team had little choice. By holding him on the roster through 2026 and parting ways as a post-June 1 release next offseason, the Browns will be able to split his accelerated dead-cap charges into two chunks: $34.6 million, which would hit their 2027 cap, and a $51.5 million cap charge in 2028, per former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

That sounds kind of brutal, but this was all part of a longer-range plan to sever ties with Watson in the best financial way possible for the team. As it stands, his dead-cap charge on a straight 2026 release would accelerate to over $131 million, and Cleveland was never going to carry a cap charge of $80.7 million into the new league year, especially with Watson's role on the team completely up in the air.

This isn’t something to applaud or crush the team over. It’s definitely not something that should send any flowers Watson’s way as "taking one for the team." This was a procedural, internal lever that Berry and company have known they were going to pull all along, and now it's on to the next step.