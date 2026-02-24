Andrew Berry just said what Browns fans have been demanding for years

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the more unpredictable teams on the board, and they came through by pulling off a blockbuster trade-back with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Some Browns insiders believe the team could take a similar approach to the 2026 draft, given their widespread roster needs on the offensive side of the ball. General manager Andrew Berry, however, seemed to indicate that the opposite approach could be in play.

Could Cleveland leverage its 10 projected selections, including two first-round picks, into a more aggressive strategy this April? Berry welcomed that question Tuesday during his session with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I would anticipate that there’s at least the chance that we’d be more aggressive than last year, but it’ll be targeted and opportunistic,” Berry said. “I think realistically, we may be one more offseason away from being hyper-aggressive in that window. But if there’s something that fits us, fits our roster, fits our timeline, then it’s certainly a swing we’ll take.”

Browns may finally get aggressive this offseason

Browns fans aren’t only expecting a more aggressive approach to the 2026 league year — they’ve been demanding it.

Cleveland’s approach to 2025 was more about the savvy move, like moving off the No. 2 overall pick with Travis Hunter, and swapping Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell during the season.

But the team’s lack of a plan at quarterback, specifically, and the decision to try and squeeze one more year out of an aging offensive line, backfired early and left the team spinning its tires throughout another losing season.

Berry’s comments on 2027 being a more “hyper-aggressive” timeline makes sense, as the team will finally be ready to move on from the stranglehold of Deshaun Watson’s contract at that point. But the Browns are already in the process of opening up roster spots for new, young talent this year, and their aggression doesn’t have to wait until the draft in late April.

Cleveland’s reportedly interested in pending free agent quarterback Malik Willis, a player who would fit Monken’s offensive system like a glove. Berry also made it clear to reporters that major moves are coming for the offensive line, specifically shouting out GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears — who essentially replaced four O-line starters via trades, free agency, and the draft — for providing a potential blueprint.

The Browns obviously aren’t in a spot to have some sort of unhinged offseason. But Berry can create the financial flexibility he needs to add veteran talent in free agency, with the bonus of having some of the NFL’s richest draft capital for 2026.

There are no excuses for Berry at this point. He’s fortunate to still have his job after the franchise’s latest head coach change, and there’s no time like the present to be bold and make things happen.