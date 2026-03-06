Browns OC’s QB blueprint sounds tailor-made for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have two strong candidates for the QB1 job right now. Shedeur Sanders started the final seven games of last season and could be a long-term solution to their never-ending woes, and Deshaun Watson is a proven veteran who might finally turn the corner in Cleveland.

There's always a chance they will add another name to the mix, but given their need to restructure contracts, including Watson's on Friday, to gain salary cap compliance, they might not be able to afford a prime reinforcement. Also, this free agent class is far from impressive, and Cleveland may not be the most appealing destination right now.

Considering that, new Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer shared his thoughts on the weapons he has at his disposal, stating that even Dillon Gabriel might have a fair shot at the QB1 spot. Then again, head coach Todd Monken has been vocal about his support for Sanders, who's probably leading the potential two-man race right now.

Sanders still has a way to go in his development. Fortunately for him, Switzer laid out specifically what he was looking for in a quarterback, and it sounded just like what Sanders can bring to the table.

"He's got to be an elite leader and decision-maker. You have to be able to throw 4 picks in the first quarter and look the guys in the eye and have them believe you can win a game," Switzer said.

Browns OC Travis Switzer wants a confident leader at quarterback

Confidence has never been an issue with Sanders. To the contrary, his demeanor reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way in the pre-draft process, and it may have been one of the reasons why he slipped to the fifth round in the first place.

Sanders, like all rookies, made his fair share of mistakes as a rookie. He held onto the ball for too long at times and took sacks he could've avoided. Time and time again, he got right back on his feet as if nothing had happened, and he did the same after every interception. Whether it was on him or his receiver, Sanders got himself together immediately and moved on to the next play.

Great quarterbacks have to have a short memory. While they obviously need to make adjustments and figure out what they're doing wrong, they can't fixate on every single miscue. Everything happens in fractions of seconds, and having a clear mind is half of the battle at the most crucial and cerebral position in all of football.

Shedeur Sanders grew up surrounded by NFL superstars, and he's always been unbothered by the spotlight. If anything, he embraces being the center of attention, feeling that he was born to carry on his father's legacy in the league. And even if Watson might be older, more experienced, and more athletic than him, Sanders is the type of player who'll always believe he's the best and hardest-working guy on the team.

Switzer also dismissed the narrative that Sanders is not as elusive. He said he's mobile enough to execute what the Browns want to do on offense next season, potentially hinting that he's the leading candidate for the starting job.

Sanders' rookie season was a bit of a mixed bag, and the numbers and the eye test were far from encouraging at times, but that didn't break his stride. He clearly believes he was born to do this, and, more importantly, he's made the rest of the team feel the same way.

He instilled life into the offense, and even for the lack of a better alternative, the Browns must do the right thing and give him a chance to prove what he can do with more first-team reps and an improved supporting cast. The leadership traits are clearly there.