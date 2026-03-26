Todd McShay’s latest mock draft gives the Browns a near-perfect offensive haul

The Cleveland Browns have taken major steps to fix their never-ending offensive woes this offseason. From hiring Todd Monken to replace Kevin Stefanski to making multiple additions to the offensive line, GM Andrew Berry clearly has a vision for this team in 2026.

As such, it's not much of a surprise to see most experts predicting the Browns will use their two first-round picks on that side of the field. As tempting as it might be to take guys like Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles, the Browns have major positional needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle.

Considering that, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has the Browns using the No. 6 pick on Ohio State star wide receiver Carnell Tate, which has become a popular prediction, and then using the No. 24 selection to get Utah's Caleb Lomu as his team's new left tackle.

Todd McShay’s latest mock draft sets up an almost perfect scenario for the Browns

For most of the pre-draft process, the Browns were tied to the likes of Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, and most recently Monroe Freeling. Mauigoa's draft stock rose after the NFL Scouting Combine, while concerns about Fano's arm length caused him to fall. As for Freeling, he might be the most athletic and physically imposing of the three, but he's still a work in progress.

That's why, with Mauigoa going to Arizona at No. 3 in McShay's mock, the Browns play it safe by taking the undisputed best pass-catcher in the class. Carnell Tate might not be a burner, but he's got elite hands, crisp route-running ability, local ties as a Buckeye, and would immediately be the team's No. 1 wide receiver. That's as much of a no-brainer pick as the Browns have ever seen.

McShay then has Fano falling to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 and Freeling landing with the Detroit Lions at No. 17. That leaves the door open for the Browns to snatch the Utes' left tackle at No. 24, who is no consolation prize at all.

While Lomu didn't draw as much pre-draft hype as his fellow Ute Spencer Fano, he was still an elite blindside protector in Utah. He didn't allow a single sack in 383 pass-blocking snaps last season, giving up a grand total of eight pressures. He drew an elite 82.1 pass-blocking PFF grade, and with just five penalties in his entire collegiate career, he would give this team some much-needed pre-snap discipline.

The Browns still have plenty of things to figure out, starting with their quarterback plan. Todd Monken might need more than one season to turn this franchise around and rebuild a winning culture in Cleveland.

That said, another strong rookie class will help this team speed things up, and this would be an almost perfect scenario for the first day of the draft.