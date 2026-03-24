Deebo Samuel could be the Browns’ last chance to make a splash this offseason

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their offseason by trading for Tytus Howard, re-signing Teven Jenkins, and signing both Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson. That's four out of five potential starting offensive line spots.

While that was a huge first step toward fixing the offense, GM Andrew Berry now has to address the other major need for this team: the wide receiver corps. The Browns missed the first wave of free agency, but there are still suitable options to choose from.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders star Deebo Samuel is available. And even though the Browns will probably explore the trade market and take multiple wide receivers in the NFL Draft, this looks like a perfect opportunity to make a splash.

Why Deebo Samuel makes too much sense for the Browns right now

There was some skepticism when the Commanders acquired Samuel. There were doubts about his health, and he was admittedly out of shape in his final year in the Bay Area. However, he responded by suiting up for 16 games and hauling in 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 17 carries for 75 yards and another score.

Given the Commanders' disappointing season and the fact that quarterback Jayden Daniels missed plenty of time with injuries, those are solid numbers. Granted, he won't be the dual-threat star he was earlier in his career, but he can clearly be a legitimate No. 2 wideout in the right situation.

Even at his age and after all the injuries, Samuel averaged 6.5 yards after the catch, the sixth-most among wide receivers, per Pro Football Focus. He also played 64.3 percent of his snaps in the slot after never playing more than 33 percent of his snaps there, proving an ability and determination to adapt, adjust, and contribute to the offense regardless of where he lines up.

Samuel averaged 1.66 yards per route run and logged a contested catch rate of 52.6 percent. He was lean but still physical, and more importantly, he was available. Giving head coach Todd Monken an adaptable veteran who can contribute in-line, outside, or out of the backfield sounds like a no-brainer.

Spotrac projects Samuel's next deal to be for two years and $31.5 million. The Browns have $21.8 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap.

Andrew Berry has a history of trading for big-name wide receivers, with Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy as the primary examples. As such, some might expect him to be after guys like Chris Olave, Chris Godwin, or maybe even Brandon Aiyuk. The Browns can also draft intriguing prospects like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, or maybe even Chris Bell.

However, that doesn't mean there's no room for a proven playmaker like Samuel. Even if things don't work out, the Browns can just move on from him after one season without having to eat that much dead money, if any.