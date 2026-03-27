5 Browns draft targets who could help save Andrew Berry’s job

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 offseason. Filling four of five potential starting spots on the offensive line in just two weeks was a tall order, and even though he may have overpaid a bit, general manager Andrew Berry finally showed some teeth.

Now, with the NFL Draft just weeks away, Berry will look to replicate his magic from 2025. The Browns had one of the most impressive rookie classes in the league, and the GM may have bought himself more time because of that.

That said, Berry may not get the benefit of the doubt unless the Browns strike gold again in 2026. So let's break down the five players he should be targeting with the No. 6 and No. 24 picks on April 23.

Andrew Berry is under pressure, and this draft could define his future in Cleveland

The safe pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns spent big bucks to fix the offensive line, but they have yet to address their glaring needs at wide receiver. As such, one can only assume that Berry will target Carnell Tate, the undisputed No. 1 wide receiver in this class, with the No. 6 pick. This move comes with minimal risk, and while he may not seem to have the same upside as recent top-10 wideouts like Malik Nabers, Tetairoa McMillan, or Drake London, Tate has a high floor.

Tate is a crisp route-runner who doesn't need to be the fastest guy out there to create separation. He was a perennial scoring threat in college, logging eight touchdowns despite sharing touches with Jeremiah Smith. If the Browns are doing things by the book, there should be no surprises here.

The unlikely steal: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

In terms of talent and athleticism, Lemon has all the tools to become a superstar. However, his somewhat odd demeanor and lack of focus at the NFL Scouting Combine may have rubbed some people the wrong way. That could be music to the Browns' ears if he somehow falls into their laps at No. 24. Even if they already took Tate or any other wideout at No. 6, Berry shouldn't hesitate to take him there.

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he's not the biggest or most physical guy out there, but he's a master of contested-catch situations (71.4 percent contested catch rate, per Pro Football Focus) and the best slot receiver in his class. He's quick, explosive, and only dropped two passes in his final year in college. He's unlikely to be there at 24, but he'll be too good to pass on if that's the case.

The underrated gem: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Browns still need to add at left tackle. Spencer Fano's draft stock took a big hit due to concerns about his short arms, and Francis Mauigoa could be off the board at No. 6. So, given that taking Monroe Freeling that high would also be a reach, the Browns could continue to play by the book with a safe but non-flashy pick in Caleb Lomu.

While often overlooked because of Fano, Lomu was actually one of the best blindside protectors in college football last season. He allowed a grand total of eight pressures (six hurries and two QB hits), and didn't give up a single sack. This game is won and lost in the trenches, and Lomu can contribute from Day 1.

The generational prospect: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

There's only one scenario in which not taking an offensive player at No. 6 would make sense, and that would be to take Caleb Downs. Positional value has hurt his stock, but there was a time when he was considered the consensus best player in this class. The Browns don't desperately need a safety, at least not badly enough to take one at No. 6, but Downs is a potential generational prospect.

The Seattle Seahawks just laid the blueprint of modern defenses with a do-it-all safety like Nick Emmanwori. Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could probably pull off the same with Downs, a player who can dominate in the box to shut down the run and then hold his ground in coverage against the best pass catchers in the game. Sometimes, going with the best player available makes sense, regardless of the fit.

The wild card: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Todd Monken and his coaching staff have no allegiances to Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or Dillon Gabriel. As such, they could technically go in a different direction, and Ty Simpson is gaining plenty of steam as a potential first-round player. If he's there at No. 24, which is a big if, he might force Andrew Berry to make a tough decision.

Simpson isn't the tallest guy and hasn't played much, but he was the best quarterback in college football through the first eight weeks of the season before an injury slowed him down. Granted, he doesn't strike as the type of "can't miss" guy who could turn a franchise around, but if we're talking about Berry keeping his job, he might be willing to roll the dice on another guy to solve this team's most glaring problem.

It would be the ultimate high-risk, high-reward move, and Simpson has already said he'd love to play for Monken and the Browns.