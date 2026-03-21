Andrew Berry’s latest moves reshape Browns’ 7-round mock draft

After a methodical start to 2026 free agency, with a focus on addressing some must-have needs along the offensive line, GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have remained busy in Week 2 of the new league year.

The Browns made a flurry of depth moves, highlighted by former Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa, who could be a major steal at his reported one-year contract worth up to $5 million. Cleveland’s remaining needs are now clear as day, and the team figures to address all of them and more with nine selections in the upcoming 2026 draft.

The three position groups still hurting the most are left tackle, wide receiver, and quarterback. The Browns also still need a suitable replacement for David Njoku at No. 2 tight end, and after scoring Epenesa in free agency, safety rises up the priority list with both Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman entering contract years.

With that in mind, here’s a new seven-round mock draft, using the Pro Football Focus simulator, based on the team's most recent roster moves.

This 7-round mock draft gives Todd Monken the blueprint for Year 1

Round 1, No. 6 overall: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Browns suddenly have a stable of veteran offensive linemen, and at least a placeholder at left tackle in Dawand Jones. In this mock, Berry had every offensive tackle and wide receiver still on his board, and with the luxury of holding two first-round picks, he goes for the best overall player available.

Downs would give defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a new chess piece in the secondary, with the bonus of some insurance in case eventual extension talks with Delpit go south. Downs should be a no-brainer pick inside the top five this year. If he slips to No. 6, the Browns have put themselves in a position to pounce.

Round 1, No. 24 overall: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The consensus top offensive tackles in this year’s class, Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa, played mostly on the right side in college, at least in recent seasons. Proctor has been Alabama’s anchor at left tackle since 2023.

He’s a massive force of nature at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, with the athleticism to move in the run game. If he slips past the Detroit Lions at No. 17, the Browns could have arguably have the most pro-ready left tackle fall right into their laps with the 24th pick.

Round 2, No. 39 overall: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

If Cleveland passes on this year’s Big Three at the position in Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon, this would be the most likely pivot.

Bell was on the Day 1 draft radar before suffering his ACL injury in November, and the Browns reportedly hosted him for a top-30 visit. He’s only 21 years old and posted 72 catches, 917 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 prior to his injury. He’d be a steal at No. 39 overall with No. 1 wide receiver-upside.

Round 3, No. 70 overall: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

The Browns addressed the interior of their offensive line in free agency, adding external veterans Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, while also re-signing Teven Jenkins. Adding more young talent to the pipeline will be crucial in this draft, and Rutledge could be a prime mid-round target.

Per FanSided’s Levi Dombro, Rutledge has “Todd Monken guy” written all over him:

“Most of Rutledge's game is incredibly intriguing. You'd be hard-pressed to find a tougher player in this draft class; he repeatedly told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he just loves mauling people. He is a no-nonsense football player with a ton of potential that the right NFL team can tap into.”

Round 4, No. 107 overall: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

After passing on a big free agent contract for Malik Willis, or any other move to add competition for Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson this offseason, the Browns are a strong bet to select a quarterback sometime on Day 3. Typically, teams in Cleveland’s position will eye upside buys in the sixth round. Allar’s too promising a prospect to pass up in Round 4, though.

The Browns reportedly met with the Medina, Ohio, native at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, so Allar could very well be on their draft radar.

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Dallan Bentley, TE, Utah

It’s a good draft year to need a tight end. That might explain why the Browns have only added Jack Stoll to their roster so far following Njoku’s departure.

Stoll signed a veteran minimum contract, so he’s no lock to make the 53-man roster. Cleveland will likely look to add its top complement to Harold Fannin Jr. in this draft, and Bentley could fit the bill in the fifth round. He’s a big target at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and excelled as a blocker for the Utes, especially in pass protection.

Round 5, No. 149 overall: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

The Browns moved quickly to fill the void left by their top pending free agent, Devin Bush, inking a two-year deal with former Jets linebacker Quincy Williams at about half of Bush’s price tag. Williams is now on the wrong side of 30, though, so the Browns would be wise to add some young depth at the position.

York is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 226 pounds, which should land him somewhere on Day 3. But he’s cut from the same cloth as the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Williams, and he was extremely productive for the Aggies, racking up 106 solo tackles and 24 tackles for loss in three seasons. He could be a nice target in this range to groom as a future sidekick to Carson Schwesinger.

Round 6, No. 206 overall: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Similar to the tight end position, there will be a ton of EDGE depth in these later rounds, and Curry would be quite the score in the early 200s. He put together an excellent senior season for the Buckeyes with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 38 total pressures.

The Browns entered the 2026 league year a bit thin behind starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright on the edge. The Epenesa signing should help in 2026, but they should be hunting for long-term upside at the position, and Curry from the backyard in Columbus fits that bill.

Round 7, No. 248 overall: Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan

At this stage of the draft, we’re looking for late-round flyers. Bredeson could be an intriguing option for Monken as more of a tight end/fullback hybrid who specializes as a run blocker.

It’s no secret that the Browns will be looking to run the football in 2026. The Baltimore Ravens, with Monken as offensive coordinator, rushed the ball on a higher percentage of plays than any team in the NFL during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Bredeson was a mauler in the run game for the Wolverines last year, notching an 85.2 blocking grade from PFF. They barely ever threw him the ball, but he has experience lining up all over the formation, including in the backfield, and he could at the very least battle it out with Stoll for the No. 3 tight end spot and a core special teams role.