Bills expert explains why Browns landed a major steal with A.J. Epenesa

General manager Andrew Berry just kicked off what could be a busy second wave of 2026 free agency for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland made a flurry of moves on Wednesday evening, including a couple of signings aimed at bolstering the special teams unit. Berry then addressed a sneaky position of need for the Browns: EDGE.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have agreed to terms with defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. He should compete for reps with fourth-year pro Isaiah McGuire behind starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright.

Former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Cleveland Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/mCHdVLNeIB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

The Browns had a need at the position after Cameron Thomas surprisingly bolted near the start of free agency to join Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons. In Epenesa, the Browns are getting a former second-round draft pick who at one point was in the Bills’ plans.

Per Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown, the price tag alone makes this signing a major steal for Berry and the Browns.

"For Epenesa to sign this deal where he can only make up to $5 million tells us two things," Ray wrote. "First, it shows that his market was not as wide as it could have been. Second, the Browns just got themselves a potentially huge steal with Epenesa. His numbers may not show it, but Epenesa can provide solid pressure coming off the edge. Now he will get to add to his game by being teammates with Myles Garrett."

Browns land another underrated veteran for their defense in A.J. Epenesa

The Browns didn’t have any glaring needs on defense entering the 2026 league year, but they’ve now added a pair of intriguing talents on cheap, short-term deals in Epenesa and linebacker Quincy Williams.

Epenesa was an ascending player in his third and fourth years as a pro, notching 6.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons. That led to him signing a two-year, $12 million extension off his rookie contract in 2024.

He entered that season as a starter and struggled, though. He finished 2024 with six sacks, but had just 21 total QB pressures (his fewest since his rookie year) despite playing a career-high 613 defensive snaps. He moved to more of a rotational role in 2025 after Buffalo brought in Joey Bosa in free agency.

The Browns signed both Garrett and Wright to extensions in 2025. They’ll likely continue to add pass-rushing depth in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Epenesa comes from a well-coached defense in Buffalo, has three seasons with six-plus sacks on his resume, and fills a clear need for Cleveland.

If anything, this signing gives the Browns added depth and flexibility heading into draft month, at a price that's perfect for their current salary cap situation.