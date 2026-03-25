New consensus big board intel reshapes this 2-round Browns mock draft

Mock draft season is a lot like March Madness. Countless people fill out a bracket, but we're all just making educated guesses, and no one ends up batting 1.000.

The fun part about mock drafts, though, is that we can start over and adjust based on the latest intel. Draft experts had the Cleveland Browns locked in on Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 6 overall back in January. A month later, everyone went all-in on the Browns taking Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling after he tested off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL data scientist Sam Hoppen shared a new expert consensus big board that’s adjusted for positional value. Naturally, his model drops top prospects like safety Caleb Downs, running back Jeremiyah Love, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles due to their devalued positions in the modern NFL.

Consensus prospect big boards do a great job of identifying the rank order of which players project best to the NFL. However, one key piece that has been missing is the positional value of those players. So, I created a position-adjusted prospect big board.



🔗 to read ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/U5woQ310HI — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) March 24, 2026

All four of those players are essentially locks to fly off the board somewhere inside the top 10, but since the Browns are most likely to target a tackle or wide receiver at No. 6 overall, zooming in on Hoppen’s big board creates a clear picture of the kind of value GM Andrew Berry and Cleveland's data-driven operation gravitates toward.

With that in mind, let’s use Hoppen's top-50 chart to project the most realistic two-round Browns mock draft possible.

Browns’ draft strategy becomes clear in this 2-round mock draft

Round 1, No. 6 overall: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Browns desperately need production at wide receiver after rookie tight end Harold Fannin led their entire group of pass catchers in 2025. Tate doesn’t only have No. 1 wideout potential, but he starred in Cleveland’s backyard down in Columbus.

After adjusting for positional value, Tate barely moved on Hoppen's chart. He’s been a consensus top-10 pick throughout the process, his positional value matches this draft slot, and he would arguably fill Cleveland’s top roster need.

The closer we get to the actual draft, the more Tate to the Browns at No. 6 makes sense.

Round 1, No. 24 overall: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Passing on tackle with the sixth pick sets the Browns up to pounce here, with the first-round pick they acquired in last year’s blockbuster Travis Hunter trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Hoppen's consensus board, Iheanachor jumped up 10 spots due to positional value, landing right here in the 24th spot for Cleveland. Clemson’s Blake Miller could also be a consideration here, but Iheanachor’s athleticism makes him an excellent fit for Todd Monken’s wide-zone run concepts.

He played predominantly on the right side throughout his career with the Sun Devils, but the Browns could look to develop Iheanachor behind Dawand Jones as their 2026 swing tackle, with the idea of moving him to the left tackle spot in the future.

Round 2, No. 39 overall: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Browns have some sneaky needs on defense, and cornerback is one of them. Berry got strong returns from last year’s midseason trade for Tyson Campbell, but soft-tissue injuries were a major problem for Campbell throughout his tenure with the Jaguars, and the team could use some young depth behind Denzel Ward, who’s entering his age 29 season.

Hood’s skillset fits what Mike Rutenberg and the Browns want to do on defense. He was among the stickiest cover corners in the SEC last year, aligning primarily on the outside. Per Pro Football Focus, he surrendered just one touchdown on 451 coverage snaps, with an opponent passer rating of 70.8.

The Browns have an out in Campbell's contract in 2027, so if the Browns spend a premium pick on a cornerback like this, it won't be long before that player starts seeing the field.