Browns’ latest move all but confirms their tight end draft plan for 2026

While the Cleveland Browns' offense might still be a work in progress, one position group appears to be taking shape.

According to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are re-signing tight end Blake Whiteheart after initially allowing the fourth-year pro to test his market.

The Browns didn't tender Whiteheart, who was among their group of 2026 restricted free agents. It seemed like he was bound to sign elsewhere, especially after the team agreed to terms with veteran tight end Jack Stoll.

Now that Whiteheart is officially back in town, the Browns might be done making additions to their tight end room.

Whiteheart has been in Cleveland since 2024 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent. He's been mostly a special teams player and a blocking tight end, hauling in eight receptions for 55 yards and one score. Last season, he made 17 appearances (four starts) and played 488 total snaps (242 on special teams).

Browns’ tight end room now leaves little reason to add another in the draft

While Whiteheart won't move the needle as a pass catcher and may simply be a depth addition, his return all but rules out the possibility of adding another tight end in the NFL Draft. The Browns had been tied to Georgia's Oscar Delp, a projected fourth-round pick with upside and a connection to Todd Monken.

However, the Browns now have a budding star in Harold Fannin Jr., two blocking tight ends in Jack Stoll and Whiteheart, and a pair of depth options in Sal Canell and Caden Prieskorn to round things out. General manager Andrew Berry could still pull the trigger if a prospect like Eli Stowers or Max Klare falls right into his lap during the 2026 draft, but tight end is clearly not a pressing need on the team's board right now.

If anything, this move all but confirms what Browns fans already expected: David Njoku won't return, and Fannin Jr. will be the undisputed focal point of the passing game, at least at the tight end position.

Fannin has the best hands on the team, and he finished his rookie campaign with 72 catches on 104 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 13 yards and another score.

Fannin is a prime weapon with the potential to lead all tight ends in receiving yards next season. Despite Cleveland's subpar quarterback situation, Pro Football Focus gave Fannin a 76.4 receiving grade, the 12th-highest among eligible tight ends. He also drew the fourth-most targets and ran the 10th-most routes despite missing one game.

Tight ends usually feast under Todd Monken's guidance, and with no competition for targets, Fannin might go absolutely nuclear in Year 2.