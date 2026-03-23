Browns look smarter by the day as David Njoku's offseason isn't going to plan

For most of last season, it looked like David Njoku was going to stay with the Cleveland Browns. The team met with his camp multiple times to discuss a contract extension, and the fact that GM Andrew Berry didn't trade him prior to the 2025 deadline hinted at an imminent deal. Instead, Njoku announced that he was leaving in free agency earlier in the offseason.

The Miami Hurricanes product immediately became one of the biggest names in the tight end market, and it looked like it would be just a matter of time before he found a new home. The first two weeks of free agency are in the rearview mirror, though, and he's still unsigned.

Njoku's steep price tag and injury history may have taken a toll on his market. And now that he's already bid farewell, he's making Berry look like a genius for moving on a year early, rather than a year late.

David Njoku’s market may be drying up faster than expected

The Browns found a true star at the tight end position in Harold Fannin Jr., so there was no reason to give Njoku another market-value extension. Of course, he was a respected veteran and a locker room leader, but this is a ruthless business, and money is king.

Njoku has missed 11 games in the past two seasons. He'll turn 30 in 2026, and injury-prone players rarely get healthier as they get older. He combined for 798 receiving yards in 2024 and 2025 after logging a career-best 882 in 2023; notably, that was his only season with more than 505 receiving yards.

The market is drying up, and it looks like Njoku's camp may have overplayed its hand. The Browns would've probably gladly kept him on a more reasonable deal, but not at his current price tag. Judging by the way free agency has unfolded, it looks like other teams feel the same way about him.

The Browns signed a blocking tight end in Jack Stoll for just $1.31 million, leaving more than enough cash to address greater needs. Now, Njoku might have to settle for signing with a non-contending team on a short-term or low-money deal, all while the Browns develop an all-world talent at the position.