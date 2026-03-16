The Cleveland Browns desperately need an infusion of talent at the wide receiver position. If the season were to start today, the three receivers who led the way for 2025's anemic passing attack — Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond — would be the presumed starters. What's the definition of insanity, again? Oh, right.

In all seriousness, it appears as though the Browns have been involved in various free agent pursuits and either came up short or were met with an asking price they weren't willing to reach. While it can be frustrating on the surface, fans can check back in a year and see if the Colts (Alec Pierce), Titans (Wan'Dale Robinson), and Patriots (Romeo Doubs) are happy with their hefty investments in non-No. 1 wideouts.

That brings us to the NFL Draft, where there is no shortage of intriguing talent on the verge of entering the league. One of the top weapons is none other than USC's Makai Lemon, a route-running extraordinaire who has garnered pro comparisons to one of the NFL's best pass catchers, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Browns will meet with Makai Lemon on a top-30 visit

With the draft fast approaching, each team is permitted 30 visits with draft prospects where they can have additional interviews and medical testing with players of interest. Local products by way of hometown or college affiliation are not counted toward the 30. EssentiallySports' draft maestro Tony Pauline reports that the Browns have tabbed Lemon as one of their 30 visits for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon has had a less-than-ideal NFL Combine experience in which his demeanor answering questions from the assembled media members was a little bizarre. Couple this with the fact that some pundits, such as Todd McShay, have heard troubling things about his interviews with teams — a conspiracy theorist might think Andrew Berry is trying to sink Lemon's draft stock to be able to nab him at No. 24.

In reality, it's clear the Browns see what scouts see with Lemon. He is nearly unanimously considered a top-three wide receiver in the class alongside Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say about the former Trojan:

"High-skill, high-volume slot receiver with average size but extraordinary ball skills. Lemon has room for refinement, but not much. He’s intelligent, confident and polished with the ability to make plays on all three levels. Tempo-driven route-runner who misdirects man coverage and separates out of turns but is fairly average after the catch. Quicker than fast, featuring early acceleration to open seam throws but flashes late burst when needed. More play strength is needed for NFL press and he needs to avoid rushing through multi-breaking routes. He’s an exceptional ball-tracker with excellent catch timing and few focus drops. He wins more combat catches than he loses. Lemon is a plug-and-play, quarterback-friendly talent with first-round value and Pro Bowl upside."

It's easy to see how the skills Zierlein described translated, as Lemon received All-American honors for his 2025 season in which he racked up 79 receptions for 1,156 yards (14.6 average) and 11 TDs. The production is there. The skillset is there.

Now, the Browns just need to find a way to get him to Cleveland.