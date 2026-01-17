Browns 2026 NFL Draft: USC WR Makai Lemon scouting report

The Cleveland Browns need help at wide receiver, and they need it desperately. Jerry Jeudy is a quality player, but the offense isn't set up to thrive if he's the top option in the passing game.

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns will likely look to add a new top pass catcher.

If they choose to pass up on the receiver prospects likely to go in the top ten picks in favor of an offensive lineman, USC wideout Makai Lemon could be a good option later in the first round.

He's a refined player who projects as a star at the next level.

USC WR Makai Lemon 2026 NFL Draft scouting report

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 195 pounds

Expected 40-yard dash time: 4.46-4.50

Recruiting: 4-star prospect, No. 7 ranked WR nationally

College production: 137 catches, 2,008 yards, 14 touchdowns

Positives:

Explosive coming out of his cuts.

Shakes off tackles at a surprising rate for a player his size.

High success rate in contested catch situations.

Clear understanding of soft spots in defensive coverages.

Rarely drops open passes.

Negatives:

Consistently struggles to beat press coverage against more physical cornerbacks.

Smaller frame could limit him to the slot.

Lacks elite straight-line speed.

Limited as a run blocker.

Makai Lemon NFL player comparison: Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown wins with technical excellence and quick burst out of his cuts. His feel for zone coverage makes him a favorite target for his quarterback. While he's not the most physically imposing player on the field, his ability to separate from defenders at the top of his routes consistently makes him one of the best receivers in football. It's a lofty comparison for Lemon, but the USC product shows many of those same traits.

Like the Lions receiver, Lemon will likely be used primarily in the slot in the NFL. His small frame and difficulty against press coverage would limit his ability to play on the line of scrimmage. Used in his ideal role, Lemon could be the engine of an elite offense.

Makai Lemon Draft grade: Early-mid 1st round

Lemon may not be the physically dominant outside receiver that some NFL teams may be looking for, but it's easy to see how his skill set will translate to the league. His route-running technique should lead to immediate production in the NFL. In the right system, Lemon could become one of the most productive receivers in football.