Browns 2026 NFL Draft: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson scouting report

The Cleveland Browns are building their roster from the ground up, letting aging stars walk out the door in favor of a youth movement that could finally bring about a consistent stretch of winning. Still, this team has needs all over the roster, especially on offense.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns will need to use their two first-round picks to add building blocks to an offense with very few established pieces.

With their first pick, Cleveland will likely take a close look at Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson. The young wideout could be the top pass-catcher in this class, potentially transforming the Browns' offense immediately.

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson 2026 NFL Draft scouting report

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 200 pounds

Expected 40-yard dash time: 4.47-4.51

Recruiting: 3-star recruit, No.131 ranked WR nationally

College production: 158 catches, 2,282 yards, 22 touchdowns

Positives:

Strong release package gives him an initial step on press cornerbacks.

Dangerous in contested catch situations.

Elite ability to track the ball through the air.

Smooth, fluid route runner with a good feel for zone coverage.

Underrated ability to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

Capable run blocker.

Negatives:

Concerning injury history, including two season-ending injuries in his collegiate career.

Lacks elite straight-line speed.

Can get moved off his routes when defenders get hands on him.

Jordyn Tyson NFL player comparison: Michael Pittman Jr.

Teams drafting Tyson in the top 10 might be looking for a higher ceiling than that of Michael Pittman Jr., but there are plenty of similarities between the Arizona State prospect and the Indianapolis Colts wideout. Both players are fluid movers who can work in the slot or on the boundary. Like Pittman, Tyson is able to use his frame to box out defensive backs.

Pittman isn't a matchup-proof receiver, but he could fit into almost any scheme in the NFL and provide a boost for the offense. He's reliable and versatile. Tyson's jump ball ability gives him the potential to significantly out-produce Pittman, but he should enter the league around the level of the Colts' wideout.

Jordyn Tyson NFL Draft grade: Early 1st round

Receivers with Tyson's combination of contested catch ability and smooth route running don't come around often in the NFL. Even at his floor, he can be a productive receiver. If he can refine his route tree a bit and stay relatively healthy throughout his career, he could reach All-Pro status.

Especially in a draft class that lacks elite talent in the first round, Tyson should be one of the first prospects to come off the board.