Browns grant Shedeur Sanders his wish in 7-round 2026 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns may be in the middle of a coaching change, but there is finally some positive momentum around this team. With an encouraging 2025 rookie class in the building, general manager Andrew Berry has a chance to build a young core that could carry Cleveland into a new era.

Eventually, he'll probably replace Shedeur Sanders. But with limited options available in the coming offseason, the young quarterback could be in line to get a full season as the team's starter.

The top half of the draft order is set, so the picture of what Cleveland might do is becoming clearer. In this seven-round mock draft, the Browns build around Sanders by revamping the offensive line and adding a couple of key weapons.

Cleveland Browns 2026 seven-round mock draft

Round 1, pick 6: Browns draft Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

The Browns need to add a top wide receiver as soon as possible. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are quality players, but an offense can't survive with those two as the primary pass catchers. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson has had some injury issues, but he's as complete a receiver prospect as you'll find in this class. He has the skill set to become a dominant wideout in the NFL.

Round 1, pick 28: Browns draft Utah OT Caleb Lomu

When the Browns traded back in 2025 to acquire the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 first-rounder, they probably assumed it would be a top-10 pick. Instead, it's looking like the pick will fall near the end of the first round.

Still, Cleveland can come away with a starting offensive tackle in Caleb Lomu. He's a young prospect, but he'd be able to step into the first-team lineup immediately for a Browns team set to lose nearly all of its offensive line.

Round 2, pick 39: Browns draft Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

In the second round, I have the Browns taking another offensive lineman. Oregon Guard Emmanuel Pregnon is a well-rounded prospect who projects as an immediate NFL starter. Cleveland will need to find some offensive line help in free agency, but adding two starters up front in the first two rounds would be a huge win.

Round 3, pick 70: Browns draft Stanford OT Niki Prongos

The Browns continue their run on the offensive line here, taking Stanford tackle Niki Prongos. Prongos is a physically gifted prospect who may need a year or two to develop before becoming a full-time starter.

Round 4, pick 107: Browns draft Texas CB Malik Muhammad

Cleveland finally turns to the defensive side of the ball in the fourth round, taking Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, an athletic player with potential to become a starter either on the outside or at nickel.

Round 5, pick 139: Browns draft LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Carson Schwesinger has been a revelation for the Browns this season, but Devin Bush is set to hit free agency, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's future is in question. They could benefit from adding another linebacker this offseason. LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. is an excellent blitzer with the speed to cover sideline to sideline.

Round 5, pick 144: Browns draft Georgia TE Lawson Luckie

With David Njoku potentially on his way out, the Browns' tight end group behind Harold Fannin Jr. looks a little sparse. Georgia product Lawson Luckie can be used primarily as a blocker, allowing Fannin to be moved around the formation.

Round 7, pick 222: Browns draft LSU ED Patrick Payton

You can never have too much edge depth, and the Browns add some here, selecting Patrick Payton, an edge defender with long arms and solid athleticism.

Round 7, pick 239: Browns draft Kansas State S VJ Payne

Late in the draft, most teams are looking for players to fill out their roster. Here, the Browns get VJ Payne, a solid safety who would likely see most of his work on special teams early in his career.

Round 7, pick 248: Browns draft Illinois WR Hank Beatty

Illinois wideout Hank Beatty quietly had a breakout campaign in 2025, posting 864 yards on 70 receptions. He'd be a great piece to add as depth in the receiver room.