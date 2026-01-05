Shedeur Sanders may become Browns collateral damage after Kevin Stefanski firing

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, signaling the end of an era that brought them their first playoff victory of the 21st century. Clearly, they're headed for a complete overhaul, headlined by a youth movement of talented draft picks.

But Stefanski's departure might signal the end of the road for a few others in Cleveland.

Even after an encouraging end to the 2025 season, Shedeur Sanders' job is far from safe moving forward. A new regime could spell doom for the rookie quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders in Browns' danger zone after Kevin Stefanski firing

After falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders started seven games for the Browns in his rookie season. Cleveland won three of those games, but the rookie's raw numbers were still a cause for concern. On the season, Sanders logged seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, only posting an NFL passer rating above 90 twice. The pre-draft worries about his inability to avoid pressure and erratic play style were more than evident.

But there were still some reasons to be excited about the young QB. He brought an explosive element to the Browns' passing offense that it had been sorely lacking. With slim pickings in the upcoming offseason, it looked like Sanders could be in line for a full season as the starting quarterback.

After Stefanski's firing, that possibility has quickly diminished. Whoever the team's next coach is, they won't be tied to Sanders' success. New regimes often look to find a quarterback of their own to build a roster around. If the next coach doesn't see Sanders' skill set as a fit for his system, he'll likely be quick to move on.

At this point, Sanders' best shot at keeping the starting job is the fact that there aren't many available alternatives in the upcoming offseason. The Browns aren't selecting early enough in the 2026 NFL Draft to take one of the few first-round quarterbacks expected to be on the board. Even in free agency, there aren't going to be many options that are clear upgrades over Sanders.

There's a chance that Sanders is given one more year at the helm while Cleveland loads up to find its QB of the future in 2027. Even then, it would be difficult for him to hold on to the job. At the very least, Stefanski's firing should put the young quarterback on notice.