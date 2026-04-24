Insider report puts these Browns Day 2 trade-up targets in play

For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Browns leveraged a premium first-round draft pick to move down the board, acquire additional picks, and still land one of the top prospects on their board.

In 2025, the Browns executed what now looks like a draft-day heist at the expense of Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Day 1 of the 2026 draft on Thursday night, Cleveland pulled off a no-brainer trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move down three spots and still select the first offensive lineman on its board in Utah’s Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall.

The Browns remain in a position of power entering Day 2, holding three of the first 42 selections between Rounds 2 and 3, including No. 39 overall. And according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, GM Andrew Berry has already been working the phones — this time with a much bolder strategy.

Trade action could continue into Round 2, where the 49ers are getting calls about the No. 33 pick. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yzZDQsvLgq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers are currently on the de facto clock, as they hold the first selection of Round 2 at pick No. 33 overall. Per Pelissero, the Browns are among the teams interested in either moving up to the 49ers’ spot or into the mid-30s overall along with the Dolphins, Saints, and Jaguars.

As for the top prospects Pelissero expects to fly off the board early in Round 2? He mentioned some intriguing names, and almost all of them make sense for Cleveland after the team satisfied its two most glaring roster needs in impressive fashion on Thursday night.

One of these prospects could prompt a Browns trade up on Day 2

Kayden MacDonald, DT, Ohio State

MacDonald was backstage in the green room in Pittsburgh on Thursday but never heard his name called. While it would seem surprising on the surface for the Browns to consider a move up the board for a defensive tackle, after using a top-five pick on Mason Graham last year, adding defensive line depth is never a bad plan.

Veteran Maliek Collins is entering his age-32 season coming off a serious quad injury, and Shelby Harris appears to be moving on. If the Browns view MacDonald as a first-round prospect, there could be enough value there to justify a trade up from No. 39.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Another player who was invited to attend the draft by the NFL and spent the latter stages of Day 1 in the green room, Hood would make a ton of sense for the Browns. Their two starting cornerbacks are set in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but both of those players have struggled with injuries in the past, and the Browns struggled in the nickel spot with Myles Harden in 2025.

The Browns were routinely mocked Day 2 cornerbacks during the pre-draft process, and Hood’s sticky coverage skills would be a major score in this range.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Hood’s teammate was considered a first-round lock until concerns emerged around him potentially needing a second surgery to repair his season-ending knee injury in 2025. The Browns might have enough depth to take a gamble on McCoy’s tantalizing talent and potentially stash him for a year.

McCoy would be an interesting player to consider if the Browns hold onto their current pick at No. 39. A trade up the board for McCoy, given his uncertain injury status, feels too risky, though.

“He is a good enough player that somebody is willing to have the risk tolerance meet the value as high as Round 2 in this draft,” Pelissero said.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It’s very possible that the Browns had Boston in their sights at pick No. 24 overall on Day 1, had Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion been off the board.

Boston’s skillset as a more prototypical “X” receiver on the outside would complement Concepcion’s more versatile profile perfectly. Cleveland could be looking to add depth on defense with this pick, but the chance to secure two receivers with borderline first-round grades might be too good to pass up.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

A move up the board for Beck would certainly light up Day 2 of the draft. Todd Monken worked with Beck as offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs, so the connection here is clear. There’s a chance both the Jets and Cardinals, who hold the No. 34 overall pick, could take a quarterback in this draft, and according to Pelissero, “Beck is the next quarterback for a lot of people.”

Could the Browns make a bold move for Monken’s former college QB? The fans would despise using another Day 2 pick on a quarterback, after taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round last year. Cleveland has bigger needs, and Beck likely wouldn’t realistically challenge Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson for one of the top two spots on the depth chart. But we’re talking about the Browns here, and with a QB competition already underway, nothing can be ruled out.