Full details as Browns fleece Chiefs in trade that looks even worse up close

As expected, the fireworks began about as soon as the Cleveland Browns got on the clock at pick No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

In fact, the New York Giants’ selection at No. 5 hadn’t even been announced by the time the Browns agreed to a Day 1 trade down for the second consecutive year.

The full trade details, announced first by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, netted Cleveland two extra 2026 draft picks from the Kansas City Chiefs to move back just three spots.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Browns ended up selecting the player they were targeting all along in Utah Utes offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

The Chiefs just helped the Cleveland Browns execute a plan that couldn’t have gone better

It was no secret that GM Andrew Berry and the Browns were looking to trade out of the No. 6 spot. As NFL insider Adam Schefter stated on the ESPN broadcast: “The Browns had been shopping this pick for weeks and they finally get a taker.”

This was a strong start to Day 1 for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns. They now own six picks inside the top 75, including Fano, and hold three selections within a four-pick span early in Round 5.

The Chiefs provided the cherry on top by selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6 overall. The Browns could be in the market for defensive backs later in this draft, but they clearly were targeting help for the offensive line, and they read the board brilliantly. They added two strong draft picks to slide back three spots, and still selected the first offensive lineman in the draft.

The Browns made a bold move on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in the Travis Hunter trade. After some early criticism, they've come out of that deal looking like clear winners.

We’ll see what the final haul from this year’s trade with the Chiefs looks like later this weekend, but this feels like another savvy move from Berry as Cleveland looks to crush the draft for the second straight year.