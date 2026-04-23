Browns' dream NFL Draft is practically screaming at fans

With mock draft season winding to a close, a clear expert consensus has emerged for the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 6 overall. Multiple well-tapped-in experts, including ESPN’s Peter Schrager, projected the Browns to select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano with their first Day 1 selection, before circling back to Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston at pick No. 24 overall via the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s certainly not a dream draft scenario for Browns fans, as Boston feels like a reach inside the top 25, and Fano isn’t one of the four star prospects from Ohio State who are expected to fly off the board in the top 10.

Therein lies the problem: The Browns’ immaculate 2026 NFL Draft might look a lot different to team leadership than it does for the fan base.

Draft experts have fixated on the Browns’ needs at left tackle and wide receiver throughout the pre-draft process, but Cleveland remains this year’s biggest Day 1 wild card. The buzz around the team trading out of the No. 6 spot has been impossible to ignore, and it’s fair for fans to wonder about their front office's motives. If the Browns are all-in on one or two prospects in this draft class, wouldn’t they stand pat and make the selection if one of them slips outside the top five picks?

Widespread reports of the Browns potentially trading down the board for the second consecutive year suggests two things: they’re comfortable in the pick range between No. 10 and No. 30, and they don’t value any of this year’s prospects at the hefty rookie-scale price of No. 6 overall. The real cash difference between No. 6 and No. 11 will likely be north of $10 million, and in a year where the Browns could be looking to reset the books from an overall spending standpoint, such a move could fit the team’s best-case scenario on Thursday night.

Based on all the intel over these past two months, the Browns’ dream 2026 draft looks something like this:

The Browns’ path to 2026 NFL Draft perfection starts with a trade

A trade back from No. 6, preferably to the Cowboys’ spot at No. 12 or the Jets’ spot at No. 16, feels like the tone-setting move Cleveland is coveting. The perfect deal would favor adding an early-round selection in 2027, rather than stacking additional capital for this 2026 draft.

Securing the left tackle of the future

Somewhere in the low-to-mid teens, the Browns land their cornerstone left tackle. The perfect score would be either Georgia’s Monroe Freeling or Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor. The Browns have been linked to both prospects, but from a value standpoint, their ideal scenario is to pick one of them in this range, rather than the riskier and expensive reach at No. 6 overall.

Leaving Day 1 with an impact wide receiver

With their second first-round selection, via the Jaguars, the Browns select their first Day 1 wide receiver since Corey Coleman in 2016. Browns fans might be more intrigued by KC Concepcion’s versatility than Boston’s outside-the-numbers, contested-catch type of profile, but leaving Round 1 with a new skill position weapon is a must.

Targeting defensive stalwarts at a value on Day 2

In Round 2 and 3, the Browns make two or three selections, depending on the return from their hypothetical trade down from No. 6. They roll with the best player on their board. Potential targets could include offensive line (guard or tackle), cornerback, and edge defender. If potential standout defensive prospects like Missouri’s Zion Young, Tennessee’s Jermond McCoy, or Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fall into their laps, the Browns are celebrating in their war room.

Leveraging a surplus of Day 3 draft capital

Day 3 is all about wheeling and dealing. With five picks total over these final four rounds, this is where the Browns could be most active with trades, either by moving up to score potential mid-round targets, or trading back with an eye on acquiring Day 3 capital in future years. Potential targets could be linebacker, tight end, another wide receiver, and potentially a quarterback.

Summarizing the Browns' dream 2026 draft haul

In a dream scenario, the Browns make two first-round selections, with both coming outside of the top 10. They complete their offensive line overhaul while adding to the skill positions, including at least one wide receiver and tight end (and potentially another running back). On defense, they add depth at edge, linebacker, and defensive back, specifically targeting players who can contribute immediately on special teams. And they make multiple trades down the board, scoring multiple picks for what is expected to be a loaded 2027 draft class.

Can Cleveland check every one of those boxes? Probably not. The only thing fans know to expect during the NFL Draft is the unexpected, and that’s especially true for the Browns.

But there’s no denying this: Cleveland is in a position of power, holding three picks inside the top 40, including two in the first round and one inside the top 10. Fulfilling their dream weekend starts on Day 1, and Berry and company are in a prime position to crush the draft for the second straight year.