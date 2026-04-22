2025’s most accurate mock drafter’s final prediction should have Browns fans on edge

In the lead-up to the NFL Draft, there are countless mock drafts produced by experts all across the spectrum to try to pass the time as we anxiously await the day that the picks are finally made. Fans have no way of knowing which exercises to weigh more heavily, and that's by design. The draft is the ultimate crapshoot. One trade or unorthodox selection can throw the entire order out of whack.

But what if there was some entity out there doing the unthinkable — ranking the mock drafters? Wonder no more. The fine folks over at FantasyPros have actually been keeping receipts. They've developed a methodology that includes point values for predicting direct team hits, the position selected by a team, where a player ranks among his position group, and the all-important draft slot prediction.

In 2025, the top spot went to Fantasy First Down's Ben Wasley. Wasley's 181-point total took the cake. For comparison's sake, national experts such as ESPN's Peter Schrager (170 points), CBS Sports' Pete Prisco (167 points), ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. (161 points), and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer (155 points) couldn't match Wasley last year. In fact, no one could.

On the eve of draft day, Wasley released his final mock draft. If his predictions prove prescient again in 2026, Browns fans may have something to cheer about tomorrow, even if some fans of a certain hometown product (cough, Carnell Tate, cough) may be disappointed.

Why the Browns keep getting linked to this top lineman at No. 6

With their first selection at No. 6, Wasley has Cleveland nabbing Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. There has been a steady stream of smoke around the Browns' interest in the versatile lineman, in fact, Tony Pauline reported that Andrew Berry and Co. view Fano as a suitable left tackle despite his less-than-prototypical arm length in March.

Adam Schefter's draft-week bombshell that the University of Miami's Francis Mauigoa is dealing with a back ailment has made Fano arguably the safest offensive lineman in the class. Scouts say he is capable of playing all five positions on the offensive line, a development that is sure to excite the flexibility-loving Browns front office.

Fano is also an elite athlete, boasting a 9.8 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) — which ranks 34th out of 1,645 offensive tackle prospects since 1987. He would be a home run selection for the Browns. The Browns have an open competition at the left tackle position, a spot Fano could easily win as a rookie. If the coaching staff decides he is better suited on the right side, versatile offseason additions Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard (who've both played left tackle at the NFL level before) could easily slide over.

The Browns finally address their skill position woes with pick No. 24

With their second first-round pick, Wasley has the Browns going with wide receiver Denzel Boston out of the University of Washington. When the Browns were on the clock for the second time in this mock, four receivers were already off the board (Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Omar Cooper Jr.). This left them deciding between Boston and KC Concepcion, with them opting for the size of the 6-foot-4 Boston.

Boston visited Berea about a month ago, a tangible sign of interest considering Berry's draft history. He's garnered a player comparison to one of the league's best wideouts in Puka Nacua should get Browns fans' hopes up again. Cleveland has been desperately searching for a long-term answer at wide receiver, and he could wind up being exactly what the doctor ordered.

In 2025, Boston hauled in 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cleveland Browns receivers in 2025 combined to catch a whopping four touchdowns. Four! Pairing Denzel Boston with budding star Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end would make the Browns' offense more dynamic overnight. While some fans may bemoan the idea of Ohio State's Carnell Tate in a different uniform, Boston would be a remarkable consolation prize.

Some out there may not trust Wasley's predictions due to his modest following. It's worth noting, however, that heavy-hitters such as ESPN's Peter Schrager and The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov have matching selections at both slots. Browns fans will have to wait for the dust to settle, but the buzz that's building is proving deafening.